The San Antonio Spurs kick off their NBA preseason slate Monday evening with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's everything you need to know.

Jan 24, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham (22) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
Jan 24, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham (22) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Last Monday, the wait for San Antonio Spurs basketball got a little bit easier.

At Media Day, the Spurs' newcomers set the tone for what they'd be bringing — especially Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes as the new veterans — while returners like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama spoke on expectations and how the dymanic had changed over the offseason.

Now, all of those things will be put to the test.

San Antonio is playing host to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday evening to kick off its five-game preseason slate, and while there will be quite a few names missing from both sides, it'll be an early look at how each team fares heading into the regular season.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the first Spurs basketball game of the season:

General Info, How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, October 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, CWSA
  • Betting Odds via FanDuel
  • Spread: Thunder -3.5
  • TOTAL: 218.5
  • Money Line: Thunder -172, Spurs +140

Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OUT (rest)
  • SF Luguentz Dort - OUT (rest)
  • F Kenrich Williams - OUT (knee)
  • C Jaylin Williams - OUT (hamstring)

San Antonio Spurs

  • Victor Wembanyama - OUT (rest)
  • Chris Paul - OUT (rest)
  • Charles Bassey - OUT (ACL, ramp-up)
  • Zach Collins - OUT (shoulder, ramp-up)
  • David Duke Jr. - OUT (undisclosed)
  • Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)

Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch

With so many players out, there won't be many implications to consider in Monday night's contest from the outside, but internally, both teams — the Spurs especially — will be using the time to scout some of the players still on their roster.

Players like Malachi Flynn, Riley Minix and Brandon Boston Jr. will get their first live minutes, which could potentially help their case to be signed to the mainstay roster before the end of the preseason.

Other than them, the Spurs will also get their first look at Stephon Castle in a game setting.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) poses for photos during Media day at Victory Capital Performance Center.
Sep 30, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) poses for photos during Media day at Victory Capital Performance Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

All week, Castle's teammates showered the rookie with praise, talking about his pace, size and own style. Characteristics that tend to take a while to develop in rookies have seemingly come easy to the former UConn Husky.

"He carries himself like he’s 26," San Antonio veteran Harrison Barnes explained. "His game. His feel. Doesn’t really get sped up too much — (he) has great poise about him."

It'll certainly be a good look if those traits from training camp carry over to live action. It'll also add to the laundry list of things the Spurs like about their rookie.

