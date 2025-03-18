Inside The Spurs

Multiple Players Ejected in Lakers vs Spurs Game

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers got into it near the end of Monday night's contest

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and center Bismack Biyombo (18) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Monday night's makeup contest between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers wasn't a close one, and such was the case midway through the fourth quarter.

That didn't mean tempers weren't high.

With 6:32 remaining in the final period at Crypto.com Arena, Jeremy Sochan received a pass from Devin Vassell in the midrange. As he tried to back down Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, he was fouled. Sochan directed the basketball at Vanderbilt — though not with much force — which prompted a shove and an ensuing scuffle.

Both players were ejected for the incident. For Sochan, playing an agitator role is nothing new.

"I'm not doing it on purpose," he explained earlier in the season. "I'm not trying to be a d***head. I'm just me ... I'm going to be me every game."

At the time, the Lakers had a 14-point lead over the Spurs without LeBron James. Austin Reaves led the scoring front for Los Angeles with 30 points while Luka Dončić followed behind with 21. The Lakers secured their second straight victory since dropping four straight in James' absence and move into a tie with the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

As for San Antonio? It's back in sole possession of the No. 13 seed in the West; it now falls to 5-10 since losing Victor Wembanyama and 1-2 since losing De'Aaron Fox.

Perhaps the only silver lining is that Sochan wasn't ejected at a point when hopes of a road comeback still existed.

