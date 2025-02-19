Inside The Spurs

NBA All-Star Makes Very Bold Victor Wembanyama Prediction

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley makes bold prediction on San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama

Liam Willerup

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuckís Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs during player introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Even before he was drafted into the NBA and went viral on social media for his 1-on-1 versus fellow French big Rudy Gobert, the basketball community knew that Victor Wembanyama was going to be special. After a remarkable rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama has continued to prove that in his second year.

Earning his first All-Star appearance, Wembanyama is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year this season while averaging 24.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Still only 21 years old, Wembanyama still has a lot of room to develop and become one of the top players in the NBA. According to another fellow All-Star, however, he believes Wembanyama is well on his way to reaching the top of the league.

When asked who will be the best player in the NBA in five years, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley kept it simple, saying, "Maybe me or Victor [Wembanyama]."

Even though Mobley earned his first All-Star selection this season and turns 24 this off-season, the path for Wembanyama reaching the top seems far more likely, given his age and production at such a young age. Regardless, Mobley's steady improvement indicates he'll be among the league's best at that time as well.

Now, with his point guard of the future in De'Aaron Fox and a roster loaded with young players and draft assets, the team is built around Wembanyama to lead them and become a generational talent.

