NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert Praises Victor Wembanyama's 'Freedom' on Court
The San Antonio Spurs could be one of the luckiest NBA franchises when it comes to the draft, as they are coming off back-to-back Rookie of the Year wins and are arguably the team most built for the future.
Of course, the Spurs made it easy on themselves by drafting Victor Wembanyama, who is already one of the most dominant players in the league at 21 years old. The 7-foot-3 French phenom is coming off an incredible sophomore campaign, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game.
Wembanyama was well on his way to becoming the youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner in NBA history before his season was cut short, but fans are still just as excited about what the future has in store.
Wemby receives some love
Wembanyama is not only one of the best NBA players from a fan's perspective, but his competitors seem to love him as well.
In a recent appearance on "The Young Man and The Three" podcast, Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert praised Wembanyama's "freedom" on the court.
"His freedom," Gobert said. "He's free on the court, and that's not something that's easy. He's obviously a great competitor and has a very unique skillset, but every game, he's going to do something that you don't really expect, and that's going to blow your mind... It just shows that he's having fun out there, and for me, it's refreshing to see."
Gobert seems to envy Wembanyama's approach to the game, as he continues to praise the mindset of the Spurs' superstar.
"There's the talent, there's the measurements, I mean, he's all unique, but his mindset to me is what really showed me he was paved to do something unique. A unique career and he's a unique being, a unique person, and the work that he puts in on his body and on his mind."
Gobert is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star, likely cementing himself in the Hall of Fame, yet he is still amazed by Wembanyama's talent and mindset as he makes his way to that level as well.
Gobert and Wembanyama have gotten the opportunity to team up for the French National Team, and the two stars have undoubtedly shared some advice and experiences as they help make each other better. Wembanyama is arguably already the best defender in the NBA, but he likely learned some things from Gobert.