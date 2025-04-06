NBA Analyst Shares Bold Take On Potential Kevin Durant Spurs Trade
The San Antonio Spurs might not officially be eliminated from playoff contention yet, but the likelihood of playoff basketball in San Antonio is rather slim, with them being 13 games under .500 with five games remaining on their schedule. Therefore, the attention shifts to next season for the Spurs as they await the recoveries of De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.
The move for Fox at the deadline should already help the Spurs be playoff contenders next season, but a recent report revealed that the Spurs could be interested in adding multi-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the team via trade. However, FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright doesn't see the fit, sharing his bold take on First Things First.
"I would not like this for Wemby," Wright said regarding a potential move for Durant to San Antonio. "I would not like this for Spurs because I look at Wemby and the Spurs as a team who is least likely to compete for a championship over the next 10 years, next year, with or without Kevin Durant."
While the Spurs have a bright future with Fox and Wembanyama alongside other pieces like Stephon Castle, Wright's point highlights that trading for Durant would be too soon, but also perhaps the wrong player. "I wouldn’t want to give up my future flexibility, I would want to keep all of my powder dry to see if the Giannis alarm ever starts running," Wright suggested.
While it's a pure hypothetical at this time, a pairing of Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be one of the most dominant two-way duos in NBA history. But with San Antonio in the situation they're in right now, it might be best to avoid an all-in trade for Durant.
