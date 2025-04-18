NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox's Post After Spurs' Playoff Elimination
De'Aaron Fox only played 17 games for the San Antonio Spurs this season after undergoing a necessary surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger. That much he understood.
Something else was weighing on his mind a few days after the end of the Spurs' season.
"Sick that I never got to wear these in a game," Fox wrote on X, formerly Twitter regarding his newly released sneakers. "Closest pair to a Spurs colorway, too."
Fox's new release featured black as the primary color and a glossy silver strap, which Fox donned on the bench after beinng ruled out for the season. Seems other NBA fans wished he would have, too.
"I need these," one fan wrote.
"It’s alright," another fan said. "Next year you’ll be wearing them and we’re getting that ring."
At the end of the year, Fox spoke on his ongoing recovery process as the Spurs transition into the offseason. Luckily for San Antonio, he bore good news.
“I’m about four weeks post-surgery,” Fox said. “I should be cleared in another eight. I’ll be able to start doing basketball stuff, I think, in the next two. I’ve been able to work out for the past about a week and a half, since the womb started closing and I could start to sweat."
As for his new co-star? More good news.
"Me and Vic(tor Wembanyama) should be cleared around the same time," Fox said, "so we’d be able to get together in the summer and be able to work with each other.”
