NBA Fans React to Controversial Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul News
The NBA All-Star weekend kicked off on Friday with the Celebrity and Rising Stars games, as the rest of the action will be split between Saturday and Sunday night. Starting off Saturday night is the Skills Challenge, with two San Antonio Spurs forming a team with Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.
A contest that has only had a Spur win once, when Tony Parker took home the honors in 2012. Now, with the format changing to teams of two, the Spurs looked to come into the Bay Area and start Wembanyama's first All-Star appearance with a win. However, their attempt was not well-received by the crowd.
Instead of attempting the shots, Paul and Wembanyama tried to circumvent the rules by intentionally missing all the shots to move through the challenge faster. While they thought they had found a loophole, they were disqualified from the challenge and didn't get away with their thinking.
According to those in the arena, the fans at Chase Center rained down boos on the Spurs duo, showing their disapproval of their tactic.
Known for arguing his cases with referees during NBA games, Paul was seen discussing his point to officials that he and Wembanyama followed the rules according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel and were cleared to do so.
As seen in the above video, it confirms the booing from the fans that led to the disqualification of Wembanyama and Paul. Regardless, the Spurs duo was eliminated from the competition.
