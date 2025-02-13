Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA History in Celtics vs Spurs

Inside The Spurs

The NBA world is witnessing a legend grow in front of their eyes, and he is a 21-year-old who lives in San Antonio. 7-foot-3 Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama is an anomaly of a basketball player, possessing every tool a team could ever want from their franchise cornerstone.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and a league-high 3.9 blocks per game this season, earning his first All-Star selection in just his second year in the NBA. Wembanyama is the runaway pick for 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year as he continues to dominate the paint.

The Spurs traveled to face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and while they faced a 19-point halftime deficit, Wembanyama proved once again how he is a generational talent.

Wembanyama recorded an early block against Boston, officially recording a block in 85 consecutive games. His 85-game block streak passes NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon for the fifth longest of all time. Only Patrick Ewing, Mark Eaton, and Dikembe Mutombo have held longer streaks.

Wembanyama has already led the league in blocks through his first two seasons and will likely be the heavy favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year every season until he retires. While the Spurs are just 23-28 on the season and are on the verge of a blowout in Boston, Wembanyama continues to shine.

