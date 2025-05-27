NBA Fans React to Latest Victor Wembanyama News
The San Antonio Spurs missed out on the NBA playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, finishing their 2024-25 campaign with a 34-48 record.
San Antonio's season was considered over by many when young superstar center Victor Wembanyama was ruled out after the All-Star break with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Since then, Wembanyama has continued to rehab, and ESPN's Shams Charania gave an optimistic report about his return.
"Victor Wembanyama has been doing some on-court stuff," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "From everything I hear, the Spurs fully expect him to be ready to go for the start of next season, for the start of training camp. That's amazing news for the Spurs and the NBA."
In his sophomore season, Wembanyama was absolutely taking over the league. Through 46 appearances, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game with 47.6/35.2/83.6 shooting splits.
The Spurs desperately want Wembanyama back on the court, but holding him out at the end of last season was certainly the right call. Many fans have gone to social media to react to his latest injury update.
"Dude I'm burning to see Wemby playing," one fan said. "Time to round him with talents."
"WELCOME BACK, WEMBY," another fan replied.
"YEAAAHHHH," a fan reacted.
"We’ll be ready!" another fan said.
The Spurs jumping up to land the second-overall pick in June's NBA Draft gave them unlimited offseason flexibility, and now the team can prepare for Wembanyama's return in a number of ways. Whether they make a blockbuster trade or add an elite guard prospect in Dylan Harper, the Spurs are set up for success.