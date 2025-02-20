NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama News Before Suns-Spurs
Just a few days ago Victor Wembanyama was seen playing in the NBA All-Star game as one of the most legitimate competitors on the court.
Fans were excited to see at least one NBA superstar take the All-Star game seriously, and excited to see him face off against Kevin Durant on Thursday night.
Unfortunately, it looks like there's a big chance that NBA fans will have to wait until April to see that matchup potentially happen again.
The San Antonio Spurs officially listed Victor Wembanyama as doubtful to play against the Phoenix Suns due to an illness.
Wembanyama recently just missed time due to an injury right before the All-Star break and fans weren't happy to see that he'll likely miss time again due to one.
Via @AstoundingMike: "Again? Get that man on a regimen of smoothies loaded with vitamin C."
However, other fans were far more sympathetic to Wembanyama's health issues.
Via @tomlikestocode: "Spurs need Wemby, but health comes first. Get well soon, big fella"
Other NBA fans trolled that Wembanyama was scared to face off against Bol Bol, the player that Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal consistently keeps comparing Wembanyama to.
Via @JayMoneyBets: "scared of bol bol😭"
While Wembanyama hasn't been completely ruled out against the Phoenix Suns, the likelihood of him playing seems very low as of now. It would have been a great game for the Spurs to take advantage of the slumping Suns currently on a three-game losing streak.
