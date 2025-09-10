NBA Insider Says What Spurs Fans Already Knew About De’Aaron Fox
With three weeks remaining until the start of training camp, the San Antonio Spurs have several decisions to make regarding their rotations.
One of them will not be deciding who gets to co-star the roster next to 21-year-old star Victor Wembanyama.
Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst: "The San Antonio Spurs see De’Aaron Fox as Victor Wembanyama's running mate going forward."
Fox's Role with Spurs
Windhorst's report comes as a byproduct of a slow offseason. Over a month ago, San Antonio signed Fox to a four-year, $229 million maximum extension without a player option, cementing its commitment to the point guard for the next several seasons.
“We want to be the best pick-and-roll combo in the league," Fox said of him and Wembanyama in his final interview of the regular season, "and if you’re able to really put together that type of combination, I feel like it’s going to be a hard thing to stop."
Wembanyama certainly agreed.
“He’s just a constant threat,” Wembanyama said. “He can go by you in a second.”
The Spurs will be sporting a loaded backcourt next season between Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. Harper was the second-overall pick of the NBA Draft and Castle is fresh off a Rookie of the Year win, becoming the Spurs' fourth such honoree. It won't affect the team's ability to gel.
“The NBA is really positionless basketball," Harper said at the NBA Draft Combine. "You could play with a bunch of ball handlers and a bunch of people that could get opportunities for themselves, but let other people get opportunities for them.”
While the combination of Fox, Harper and Castle will of interest next season, the Spurs' decision to extend Fox even after drafting Harper solidified their stance on Fox's place.
Next season and beyond, the point guard is expected to be the No. 2 option behind Wembanyama. Still chasing contention in the Western Conference, San Antonio seems content with that.
“Positions in this day and age don’t matter as much," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "You start to put offensive skill sets together. Having multiple ball handlers, multiple that can create … that’s an advantage. I think we can do that for 48 minutes.”