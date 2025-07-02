NBA Makes Major Decision On Gregg Popovich, Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Mitch Johnson finally has the title to match his role from the majority of last season as the 19th head coach in San Antonio Spurs history. He won't be starting with a blank slate.
In a joint decision Wednesday morning, the Spurs and the NBA decided to adjust the record books in favor of Popovich. Originally, the 77 games Johnson coached in Popovich's place still counted toward the Hall-of-Famer's record. Now, they'll count for Johnson.
During his time as acting coach, Johnson went 32-45, which will put him above par to start his first official game in the fall as San Antonio's head coach. The result for Popovich? His winning total is dropped to 1,390 wins — still the most in league history — but his winning percentage increases. He now finishes his career with a record of 1,390-824.
Even with the adjustment, Popovich isn't much worrying about his new total.
"One of the reasons that I'm doing this now," Popovich said during Johnson's introductory press conference, "is we have to have someone in charge who's fully capable of giving their very best. That's what this group deserves and demands."
The Spurs added Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant via the 2025 NBA Draft in June on top of signing former Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet in free agency this offseason. Combining their new faces with a healthy Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio expects to be in a much better position than it was to close last season.
Its hope is that it won't be long before Johnson is back to .500.
