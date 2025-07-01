Spurs Star Reacts to Key Player’s Free Agency Departure
The San Antonio Spurs had luck on their side during the 2025 NBA Lottery, jumping up to the second overall pick to select Rutgers star Dylan Harper. Additionally, they also added Arizona forward Carter Bryant with the 14th pick, further establishing one of the top young cores in the NBA.
Spurs suffered a big loss on the second day of NBA free agency Tuesday, as center Sandro Mamukelashvili parted ways with the team to sign a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Toronto Raptors. The news hit hard for some Spurs fans on social media, and one player in particular.
Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, who was a rookie when Mamukelashvili was brought into San Antonio, shared a heartfelt and somewhat mysterious statement on social media after news broke of the Georgian-American center's departure.
"Noooo my Georgian prince!!! Gonna miss you but you know what’s next!? 😈," Sochan posted on X.
The Spurs claimed Mamukelashvili off waivers in March 2023 after he was released by the Milwaukee Bucks following a one-and-a-half-year stint with the organization. Milwaukee drafted Mamukelashvili with the 54th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, averaging 3.1 points per game in 65 appearances with the organization.
Mamukelashvili saw a brief but dramatic spike in production after the Spurs signed him in 2023, averaging 10.8 points per game while making 7 starts in 19 appearances. The Georgian center averaged 6.3 points in 61 appearances during the 2024-25 season but was exclusively limited to a reserve role.
The Spurs signed former Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet to a four-year, $41 million deal on Monday to open their offseason, making Mamukelashvili an unneeded presence in San Antonio's now deepened frontcourt.
