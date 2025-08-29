NBA Trade Idea Sends Spurs' Stephon Castle to Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs have gotten lucky in the last three NBA Drafts, as they have landed top talents Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper in consecutive years.
Of course, Wembanyama is an outlier as a generational prospect, and after year two, he is already one of the best players in the NBA, but Castle and Harper undoubtedly have high potential as well. If the Spurs play it smart, they will have one of the best cores for years to come as they build around Wembanyama, but there are some complications.
The Spurs signed star guard De'Aaron Fox to a five-year, $229 million max contract extension, so now the franchise has three high-level guards that they have to figure out how they can all play together for the next several years. Or, they could look to the trade market.
Could the Spurs trade Stephon Castle?
With a trio of Fox, Castle, and Harper, there could ultimately be an odd man out. While in an ideal world, the Spurs keep all three of them, barring Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting the trade market, it is hard to tell what direction the Spurs will take this situation.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently crafted a trade proposal that sends Castle to team up with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. However, the return for the 20-year-old rising star could be disappointing.
Warriors receive: Stephon Castle
Spurs receive: Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected)
Would the Spurs do this trade?
While it is worth exploring potential trade options, the answer to whether or not the Spurs would do this trade is simple: No.
Castle is coming off an incredible debut season, winning Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. While Castle has plenty to work on to become an elite player, he is certainly on the way there. If the Spurs gave up on him now, they would seriously regret it.
Sure, Brandin Podziemski is a fine player, but would he be a better fit in San Antonio than Castle? No, and not only that, but that does not solve their backcourt logjam. If the Spurs were to trade Castle, it would have to be for a proven star who would help the team win now as they build around Wembanyama. San Antonio is unlikely to make Castle available unless Antetokounmpo requests a trade.