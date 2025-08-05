NBA World Concerned at De'Aaron Fox's Spurs Decision
The San Antonio Spurs headed into the 2024-25 season with Victor Wembanyama leading their young core, but outside of Stephon Castle, the Spurs' future with their current roster wasn't extremely promising. Looking to surround Wembanyama with the best talent possible going forward, they made a shocking move at the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
Sending out some draft picks and role players, the Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls. A great value for San Antonio, they couldn't have expected just a few months later that they'd land the second-overall pick and draft Dylan Harper. Despite that, the Spurs made a massive Fox decision.
After recently becoming eligible for an extension, the Spurs agreed to a four-year, $229 million max extension with Fox. A massive deal that will have Fox earn upwards of $50 million annually, the idea of paying Fox less than a maximum contract wasn't realistic.
However, with the aforementioned Castle and Harper on the roster, fans have started to question why the Spurs would decide to extend Fox, potentially creating a logjam in the backcourt. Taking to social media, they shared their responses.
Reactions To The Deal
"they know wemby and harper gotta be paid eventually right?" one user said.
"They just got Dylan Harper tho?" another user added.
"Dude is overrated, but I’m gonna get yelled at for saying this," a fan replied.
"That’s a lot," a user shared.
"What !?? Massive overpay. That’s like the first bad move the spurs have made in a while imo," a fan claimed.
The Reality Of The Deal
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are questioning the Spurs' move here, especially with eventual extensions for Wembanyama and Castle. Wembanyama will no doubt receive a max extension, and winning Rookie of the Year might be an indication that Castle could command a max as well.
However, the reality of the deal is this: San Antonio simply wasn't going to let Fox walk for nothing. Even though they didn't give up a ton of assets to land Fox, it's just bad business if they let his contract expire and become a free agent in 2026.
Now, with Fox under contract through the 2029-30 season, the Spurs won't be rushed to make a decision. Of course, Spurs fans are seeing the reality that both Castle and Harper pan out to be All-Star level players, but there's no telling what could happen.
Fox has been an All-NBA player in his career, and wanted to be in San Antonio to play with Wembanyama. If Fox doesn't make sense down the line, they can trade him, and he'll have more value since he's under contract for several seasons. If they traded him as an expiring contract, their trade options would be limited.
