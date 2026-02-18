What Does Mason Plumlee Signing Mean For San Antonio Spurs?

AUSTIN - The San Antonio Spurs have signed journeyman center Mason Plumlee to a 10-day contract.

The Spurs opened up a roster spot when they waived Jeremy Sochan so he could sign with the Knicks, and it seemed likely they would use it to bring in a veteran 7-footer to shore up their depth at the five. Plumdog Millionaire fits the bill, giving San Antonio another emergency center and another veteran presence in the locker room.

Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet form a strong tandem at center in the 10-man rotation, but the Spurs could definitely use another big body for certain situations they may encounter in the stretch run and the postseason.

Some teams will use multiple bigs, and if the Spurs answer with a heavy dose of French Vanilla they'll need a third center to help hold down the bench. If either Wembanyama or Kornet misses any time, it would be good to have a backup center taller than Bismack Biyombo and stronger than Kelly Olynyk. Plumlee now gives coach Mitch Johnson that distinct option off the bench.

The Charlotte Hornets announced on December 31 that Plumlee had surgery to address a groin issue and would be evaluated in six weeks. At the trade deadline they sent him to Oklahoma City for Ousmane Dieng and a second, and the Thunder waived Plumlee, making him a free agent.

It's not yet clear if Plumlee will be available to play in San Antonio's first games back from the All-Star Break, a pair of home games in Austin. He can sign up to two 10-day deals before he'd need to be signed for the rest of the season.

#Spurs use their open roster spot to add some center depth. Plumlee can sign up to two 10-day contracts before he has to be waived or signed to the rest of the season. #PorVida https://t.co/XaDYQKmDun — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) February 18, 2026

Plumlee probably won't play a ton of minutes for San Antonio, but he should be sturdy enough to be the third 7-footer on the depth chart. Perhaps even more valuable is the knowledge and leadership the 13-year NBA veteran can bring to the locker room.

A few weeks short of his 36th birthday, Plumlee has played in 157 games in the last four years, starting 38. San Antonio will be the eighth team and ninth stint in Plumlee's career. Only four players older than him have logged minutes at the center position this year: Kevin Love, DeAndre Jordan, Brook Lopez, and Al Horford.

Plumlee was a McDonalds All-American who won three-straight high school state championships in North Carolina before four years at Duke where he was an Academic All American. Add 13 seasons in the NBA, and he's been playing basketball at a high level for 20 years.

He has wisdom and scouting reports that could benefit every player on the roster. If he sticks around he could be a real asset in film study as someone who has played with or against most everyone currently playing in the NBA.

Plumlee is uniquely qualified to give advice on everything from pick-and-roll tendencies to life in the league and how to be a professional as a role player. For a Spurs team with a very young core, it makes sense to add another guy who has been around and mostly seen it all.