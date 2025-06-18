New Report on Kevin Durant's Trade Value Amid Spurs Interest
The 2025 NBA offseason got off to a hot start when the Memphis Grizzlies traded away Desmond Bane for a package centered around four unprotected first-round picks, and now the next star to get dealt will most likely be Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
The Suns and Durant have seemingly had a crippling relationship since the franchise looked to trade him at February's deadline, even though the star forward did not want to get traded mid-season. Now, Durant has been linked to teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets as his top trade destinations, and a deal is expected to get done before the draft on June 25.
The Spurs seem like the most likely landing spot for Durant at this point in the process; however, there has been talk about how their trade package is weaker than that of competitors. But a new report could help out San Antonio if that is the case.
Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reports that the Suns have "no leverage" in Durant trade talks and that they could be lowering their asking price for the 15-time All-Star forward.
"The Phoenix Suns may be placing too high a value on Kevin Durant and might have to reduce their asking price in negotiating a trade, league sources inform The Arizona Republic," Rankin wrote. "...Suns have ‘no leverage’ in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say."
Durant, 36, has plenty of gas left in the tank, but very few teams would be willing to give up substantial assets to trade for an aging star with one year left on his contract. The Spurs are one of the most conservative franchises in the NBA and are far less likely to gamble their future away for Durant; however, they could get lucky if the Suns' asking price drops significantly.