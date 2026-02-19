One Year After Disaster, Spurs Return to Austin on Top of the Basketball World

AUSTIN - The San Antonio Spurs return from All-Star Weekend red hot, and they return to Austin and the Moody Center for the fourth year in a row.

The Spurs will host the Suns at their home away from home on Thursday night, hoping to avenge a pair of earlier defeats. San Antonio came here this time last season, the weekend of events was marred by news that Victor Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the year with a blood clot. Now he's back, healthy, and better than ever for a Spurs team that sits second in the Western Conference.

From Gregg Popovich's stroke, to getting stuck in California during the LA fires, to the fear and uncertainty surrounding the overall health and wellbeing of the team's young superstar, this group has been through a lot.

"I do think now, and I think probably more as time will go on, probably served as a vehicle for this team to be as close as we are," said coach Mitch Johnson. "I think the things that we've gone through, whether that's losing more games we wanted, for some of us, whether that's some of the health stuff with our players, obviously the Pop situation, we've had a lot of really, really unique, rare experiences. And every team goes through their things, but those things I just said, sometimes may happen one time in a career."

A year later, the Spurs have ascended to just about the top of the basketball world. They're 38-16 on the season, with most of the hallmarks of a true title contender and an MVP candidate in Wembanyama who seems to be in tip top shape.

"Everybody's healthy right now," Stephon Castle said. "Last year we were missing Vic post All-Star break, so obviously that hurts to not have him on the court. So having everybody healthy and seeing our team playing well, our vibes are high right now."

He's returning from All-Star Weekend where San Antonio's bright present and future was on full display. The stars of Castle, Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant continue to rise. De'Aaron Fox, acquired just about a year ago, hit a winning triple.

Most importantly, the two questions of "Will Wemby become the face of the league?" and "Can Wemby make the All-Star Game competitive?" were both answered, very decisively and affirmatively, by Wemby himself.

Now the questions become a bit more important for the Spurs. Will this young team be able to answer the bell down the stretch and into the postseason?

"We've been playing meaningful basketball all year. I feel like we've had that chip on our shoulder, trying to prove that this is not a fluke, that this is... we're for real, " Keldon Johnson said. "We just gotta crank it up some more. Gotta continue to turn up the intensity, turn up the physicality, and meet that head on. Don't shy away from it. I feel like we all do that as a collective group, and we'll be ready for whatever's in front of us."

On Thursday night, they'll face the only Western Conference team that seems to have their number this season in the Suns. Phoenix will be without Dillon Brooks who is serving a suspension.

"Obviously we know the type of energy, defense and intensity that he brings, but they're still a really good team," said Vassell. "We're 0-2 against them, so we owe them. Just excited for this matchup, truthfully."

There are plenty of business reasons for the Spurs to be targeting the Austin market, but this week also helps the team split the daunting Rodeo Road Trip in half with a couple of games close enough to home.

"I prefer it, for sure," Mitch Johnson said. "The first season we played here, we did not play during February. I believe we played in April. And it felt a lot nicer today to jump on a bus and meet my family at the hotel than fly across the country. So the rodeo is the rodeo... but to be able to schedule these games here is much appreciated."

The recently-acquired Mason Plumlee will not play in Austin as he ramps up with the team after a groin surgery in late December.

When

7:30 p.m. Central

Where

Moody Center, Austin, Texas

How to Watch

KENS 5, KVUE

Injury Report

SAS:

Mason Plumlee (not injury related)- OUT

Lindy Waters III (knee) - OUT

PHX: