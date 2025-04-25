New Report on Phoenix Suns Asking Price for Kevin Durant Trade
The San Antonio Spurs might be in the market for another star this offseason to pair with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Such a move could prove costly.
Several times this season, the Phoenix Suns have been involved with trade talks surrounding 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant — most notably at February's trade deadline. None of them ended up materializing, but after falling short of the playoffs entirely, moving Durant is more of a must for the Suns than a want, especially if they want more roster flexibility.
The front office doesn't seem to see it that way.
According to a new report from ClutchPoints, the Suns won't be willing to accept anything less than they sent out for Durant two years ago; the four-team deal saw Phoenix part with Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap.
If that holds, the Spurs would likely have to include a package of Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and potentially Keldon Johnson along with a slew of first-round picks — and given the importance placed on youth development, that's unlikely.
Phoenix is in the midst of a coaching search, which could help turn the roster around if a Durant trade doesn't end up materializing, though that isn't a guarantee. That said, the Spurs will likely do their due diligence, but won't want to overspend on a veteran who would replace several young pieces.
Especially if it means a haul aligned with Phoenix's wishes.
Related Articles
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story