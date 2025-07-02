New Report On Surprise Teams Showing Interest In Chris Paul
NBA free agency Day 2 has since passed on the East Coast, with several major deals and moves happening across the league. With the Denver Nuggets continuing their free agent run by adding Jonas Valančiūnas, and extensions happening for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jakob Poeltl, there was no bigger news than what came out of Milwaukee.
Shortly after it was announced the Milwaukee Bucks had signed free agent center Myles Turner, news broke that the team was releasing All-NBA star Damian Lillard and stretching his remaining contract over the next five years. Now, with the Bucks looking to develop a roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and avoid a trade request, a new report is linking them to an NBA legend.
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets are two surprise teams that have expressed interest in San Antonio Spurs free agent Chris Paul. However, the reports remain consistent, and Paul wants to stay close to home, with it appearing to be a battle going down to the Los Angeles Clippers or Phoenix Suns.
While adding Paul would give the Bucks a much-needed presence at point guard, adding him at this stage in his career wouldn't be the needle-mover that Milwaukee needs. As for the Hornets, their interest likely stems from his veteran leadership and desire for him to mentor their young roster.
With the two options appearing to be the Clippers and Suns, either one will be a reunion for the 12-time NBA All-Star. For the Clippers, it's where he had his most individual success and became a household name, while the Suns are where he had his best team success, making the NBA Finals in 2021.
