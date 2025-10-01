New Spurs Big Man Wants to Share Lineups with Victor Wembanyama
SAN ANTONIO — Luke Kornet, still striving to be "one third" of the player Tim Duncan was, has his work cut out for him with the San Antonio Spurs.
Beyond becoming a master at the midrange bank shot, Kornet will need to play a brand of defense only three players in NBA history have achived. Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stand as the only three players with 10 All-Defensive nods in their career.
Kornet has another goal in mind first.
"Every single year is a new situation," Kornet said over the offseason. "I'm looking forward to figuring out the optimal way (to play) with this group."
Kornet Speaks on Role with Spurs
Last season, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 67 percent shooting from the field. He's averaged at least one block per contest for the past two seasons — a piece of his skill set that makes him a good match next to Victor Wembanyama.
"I think having two rim protectors can give you a lot of versatility to make things hard for teams," Kornet said Tuesday. It should be a fun time trying to figure it out offensively."
Standing 7-foot-1, Kornet brings more size to a roster that missed it dearly a season ago. Spurs general manager Brian Wright confirmed that it was of utmost priority over the offseason after signing Kornet and trading for 6-foot-11 veteran center Kelly Olynyk.
Mitch Johnson was giddy at the pair of additions.
“The variety and versatility of their skill sets is something that complements our group," the coach said. "They’ve been part of winning programs. They are people (who) have embraced their roles and really been able to help teams, impact winning."
As San Antonio navigates a different roster behind Wembanyama, it'll be able to tap into size more often than it has in the past. From a coaching standpoint, the Spurs like where they are. Yet Wembanyama might be even more hopeful.
“With Luke, it’s not even optimism," Wembanyama said. "It’s necessity. Our combination ... we will need to have some of the best rim protection in the league. The best.”
Kornet is certainly bought into his teammate's ideology. And with a championship to his résumé, he seems to like the culture in San Antonio, too.
“Challenging ourselves to win the game at hand," Kornet explained, "win the day at hand, that’s where we want to be.”
