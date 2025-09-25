5 Beyond Wemby: Luke Kornet Seeking 'Optimal Way' to Play in San Antonio
Among all the selling points of San Antonio, Luke Kornet recalls one specifically: a local Mexican chain his good friend Derrick White swears by.
"I've heard a lot of good word about Las Palapas," Kornet explained, speaking for the first time since signing with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.
Beyond the change of cuisine for the 30-year-old center, several aspects of life as a Spur will differ from the past three seasons and change he's spent with the Boston Celtics. Since 2017, Kornet has played for five different franchises across eight seasons; San Antonio will mark his sixth.
Kornet's lone championship in 2024 sits atop the list of accomplishments thus far in his career. Still, his favorite stop is the one in front of him.
"The fun part about it is that it's going to look different than it was like a year before me," Kornet said. "Every single year is a new situation ... I'm looking forward to figuring out the optimal way (to play) with this group."
Kornet headlined the Spurs' offseason additions, joining Kelly Olynyk, Lindy Waters III and a pair of rookies in Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant. In late June, the center inked a four-year, $70 million contract to give Victor Wembanyama a traditional big man in the frontcourt.
Between Zach Collins' departure and San Antonio's decision to move on from Charles Bassey at the end of last season, Kornet is set to fill a gaping hole on a young roster. Like many, he'd already marveled at the idea of playing next to a talent like Wembanyama. He comes prepared.
"Victor's talented," Kornet said. "I feel like we could play together. I did some this past year with Kristaps Porziņģis and Al Horford ... I'm excited for the opportunity to take on more responsibility."
Kornet isn't the only one enthused at his arrival.
"I think we can compete with anyone in the league," Harper said during NBA 2K26 Summer League of his new teammate. "We're having that mindset. (Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk) are two great pickups."
"We still have our same core guys," Spurs guard Stephon Castle added. "I've always been confident in the guys in our locker room. (That) confidence really doesn't change much."
Last season, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 67 percent shooting from the field. In San Antonio, he's set to bring half of a pick-and-roll and a capable, if underused, 3-point shot. On defense, the center specializes in rim protection — a skill he hopes to maximize when Victor Wembanyama is on the bench.
"I just hope to be able to serve in whatever way I can," Kornet said.
Beyond becoming an instant veteran in wake of Chris Paul's departure, Kornet also plans to take after the Spurs who came before him.
In early August, Kornet joined Bryant at the Spurs' fourth annual Back to School Bash at Frost Bank Center to provide free school supplies for families in the San Antonio area. He wasted no time fitting in.
"Ultimately, that's what we're about, the Spurs," Kornet said. "Giving the city something to be proud of. We're happy to give our thanks back to them."
While Kornet continues to form a positive perception of San Antonio, his new teammates will do the same for him. As one of only three Spurs older than 30, the center has a leg up experience wise. Championship aside, he's placing caution over assertiveness.
"I feel like having the experience I've had and us having won a championship in Boston ... (will be beneficial)," he admitted, "(but) I don't want to walk in feeling like (I'm) teaching anybody."
Kornet, donning No. 7, will instead opt to impact the game in other ways. And rest assured, he's still young enough to respect his elders.
"I've never worn the number before," Kornet said, "and I feel like at this time of life for me and my family, seven's a big number of covenant, fulfillment and order. That's kind of what called me to it.
"The secondary reason is I hope to be a third of the player Tim Duncan was."
With the regular season on the horizon, a Las Palapas meeting between the Spurs great and the team's newest frontcourt addition may be in order; the pair would have plenty to talk about.
But that's if White's word is good.