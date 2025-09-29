Spurs Media Day: What to Know Ahead of Victor Wembanyama's Third Season
SAN ANTONIO — For the third straight season, Victor Wembanyama will tower over the room while making his grand appearance in Silver and Black threads Monday morning.
The 7-foot-4 Frenchman isn't a stranger to Media Day festivities. But after a long period of waiting spurred by his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in February, getting back into the season's swing is a welcome change of pace.
It isn't just him who feels that way.
"It just simplifies the game," San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle said of Wembanyama. "On offense and defense ... it's like night and day. Just having him healthy this year is going to be a big change, for sure."
Wembanyama, who played only 46 games last season, described his recovery process as neither too fast nor too slow. Trusting the Spurs' staff was paramount to that effort; so was having a summer away from the sport.
Training with Shaolin monks in China — an idea Jeremy Sochan heard first — and working out with former NBA greats told the story of Wembanyama's summer. In between flights, he had time to stop by Las Vegas to cheer on the Spurs' two rookies and newly signed two-way point guard David Jones-Garcia.
"It was great for our roster guys to be (there)," Spurs director of player development Mike Noyes said of Wembanyama's impromptu visit. "We appreciated them staying 'til the end."
Now, all parties are back within the walls of Victory Capital Performance Center for Media Day, training camp and NBA preseason. Ahead of their latest campaign, here's what you need to know about the Spurs:
Who'll Be at Training Camp?
As it stands, the Spurs have the maximum 21 players allowed on their training camp and preseason roster. Fifteen spots are reserved for standard contracts, three are allotted for two-way players and the remaining spots are filled with training camp deals. Here's the breakdown:
Standard Contracts
- Victor Wembanyama
- De'Aaron Fox
- Stephon Castle
- Devin Vassell
- Jeremy Sochan
- Harrison Barnes
- Keldon Johnson
- Dylan Harper
- Luke Kornet
- Julian Champagnie
- Kelly Olynyk
- Carter Bryant
- Lindy Waters III
- Jordan McLaughlin
- Bismack Biyombo
Two-Way Deals
- Riley Minix
- David Jones-Garcia
- Harrison Ingram
Training Camp Fillers
- Adam Flagler
- Micah Potter
- Stanley Umude
In order for any of the latter three players to remain with the mainstay Spurs past the Oct. 20 deadline, one of the first 15 players will have to be waived. If such isn't the case, all three qualify for a bonus worth up to $85,300 if they are waived and spend 60 days with the Austin Spurs.
Last season, Minix found himself in a similar position. Since then, he's become an influential piece of the Spurs' roster at a two-way bargain.
"He can score at every level," then-Austin Spurs coach Scott King said of Minix. "He can facilitate. He can pass and create ... very versatile offensively. To be able to do all of that stuff offensively, you have to have a high basketball IQ."
King has since moved into an assistant coaching role under Mitch Johnson alongside Corliss Williamson, Tim Martin and Matt Nielsen. Former Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney is also joining Johnson's staff as the Spurs' associate head coach.
Who's in the Starting Lineup?
Four players have all-but guaranteed starting lineup bids for the Spurs' regular season opener against the Mavericks on Oct. 22: Wembanyama, Fox, Vassell and Barnes.
Filling the fifth spot could be any one of Castle, Kornet, Sochan and Harper, though Castle likely calls seniority over Harper — he's the most likely starter.
There is certainly a blueprint for Harper to crack the starting lineup as the regular season progresses that doesn't include Castle or Fox suffering injuries. There's also a world where Johnson prefers a two-big lineup and doesn't deviate from starting Wembanyama and Kornet or Olynyk together.
Either way, expect Sochan, Keldon Johnson and Harper to begin off the bench, especially as Harper works to rehabilitate his torn left thumb.
Are There Any Injuries to Note?
Only Harper is currently working through an injury recovery process. After Wembanyama received the green light from the team's medical staff in July to resume basketball activities, he's been working out with the rest of his teammates to prepare for the season.
The Spurs don't expect Harper to miss much time beyond preseason and training camp; the rookie will address media Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery in early September.
Other Storylines to Watch
San Antonio patched one of the largest gaps in its roster over the offseason by bringing in Olynyk and Kornet to help bolster its frontcourt depth. Both players are experienced.
Both also come ready to slide in where needed.
"Every single year is a new situation," Kornet said of joining the Spurs. "I'm looking forward to figuring out the optimal way (to play) with this group."
Last season, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 67 percent shooting from the field. In San Antonio, he's set to bring half of a pick-and-roll and a capable, if underused, 3-point shot. On defense, the center specializes in rim protection — a skill he hopes to maximize when Victor Wembanyama is on the bench.
"I just hope to be able to serve in whatever way I can," he said.
Olynyk, meanwhile, averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 42 percent from 3 across 44 games last season for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. Where Kornet complements Wembanyama defensively, Olynyk does on offense.
"It's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Olynyk said of playing with the Frenchman. "Obviously, he changes the game on both ends of the floor with his size and length and his ability to play ... I'm really excited about that."
Perhaps the biggest question facing the Spurs is how they'll attack a three-guard setup boasting a frontcourt trio of Fox, Harper and Castle.
Little worry resides between the three of them.
"We’re going to be playing with each other for a long time," Castle said. "It’s definitely a great feeling to know that we’re going to be able to share that position and learn from each other.”
The two biggest things San Antonio and Mitch Johnson have to consider regarding Harper, Fox and Castle fall on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Fox will be the indisputable second option; his speed with the ball draws defenders inside to set up catch-and-shoot opportunities around the arc.
More than that, Fox and Wembanyama have declared the pick-and-roll to be their main area of focus.
"We want to be the best pick-and-roll combo in the league," Fox said.
Johnson will give all three guards run time with each other leading up to the start of the regular season. Even then, finding a definitive answer is unlikely.
Defense and shotmaking, underscored by game situation, could make the difference between a starting lineup for either Castle or Harper. But it certainly won't make either expendable.
"The NBA is really positionless basketball," Harper said, "so ... you could play with a bunch of ball handlers and a bunch of people that could get opportunities for themselves."
He, like the rest of the Spurs heading into Year 3 of the Victor Wembanyama era, are more focused on what the team can accomplish.
That, too, becomes clearer on Monday.
"You look at the roster top to bottom," Harper said in Las Vegas, "I think we can compete with anyone in the league. We're having that mindset."