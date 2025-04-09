Norman Powell's Strong Statement After Clippers-Spurs
Very few people had any expectations out of the LA Clippers when the season began. Most believed they wouldn't even be in the play-in team and would be a lottery team to feed the Oklahoma City Thunder a solid draft pick.
Instead, the team is currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Instead, the team has now won 15 out of the last 18 games after defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
After the game, Clippers star Norman Powell revealed his bold expectations for LA.
“We have unwavering belief in what we can do and what we can achieve," Powell said. "With everybody healthy, and everybody playing the brand of basketball we want, I think we can make a deep playoff run and get to the Finals and win a championship. I think this is a championship-built team.”
As of right now, the LA Clippers control their own destiny when it comes to having home court in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The team has three games left to finish the season, against the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors.
"Home court advantage is huge especially in the playoffs," Powell said. "It’s a tight race. It’s gonna come down to the last game of the season. For us we are focused. One game at a time. We’re not looking ahead and relaxing, we have to be able to pick up all these wins to finish out the season. We’re focused on making sure we're playing the brand of basketball that we want going into the playoffs."
The San Antonio Spurs may not be playoff bound at the end of this season, but expectations will be sky high as they get both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox back and healthy.
