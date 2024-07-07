Report: Spurs Land Harrison Barnes in Three-Team Trade
The San Antonio Spurs acquired Harrison Barnes in a three-team trade on Saturday evening, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"ESPN Sources with Tim Bontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls," Wojnarowski wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The Kings also sent the Spurs an unprotected 2031 pick swap.
Barnes, a 12-year NBA veteran, has spent the last six seasons in Sacramento and has averaged 14.8 points per game on 47.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from downtown as a King. He has also played in 82 games in each of the last two seasons.
The former UNC standout small forward was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2012-13 and won an NBA title with Golden State in the 2014-15 season. One year and one NBA Finals appearance later, Barnes signed with the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent 18.7 points per game over 2 1/2 seasons before he was traded to the Kings on Feb. 7, 2019.
There's a good chance that Barnes will be a starter in the Spurs rotation, as there's a lack of significant depth at small forward. This is San Antonio's second offseason addition in the past week as 39-year-old point guard and 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul agreed to a one-year deal on June 30.
DeRozan was the main piece of tonight's transaction as he was given a three-year, $74 million deal to go from Chicago to Sacramento. Before playing the past three seasons for the Bulls, the 34-year-old also spent three years in San Antonio. DeRozan, who played the first nine seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors, came from there and to San Antonio on Aug. 11, 2021 in a blockbuster trade involving Spurs 2014 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.