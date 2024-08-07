Report: Spurs Sign Free Agent Guard Malachi Flynn to Non-Guaranteed Deal
The San Antonio Spurs made another addition to their plethora of offseason acquisitions on Wednesday after signing former Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn, per Shams Charania.
"Free agent guard Malachi Flynn has agreed on a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium," Charania wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Flynn – who had a career high 50 points in April – averaged eight points in 14 minutes per game for Pistons last season."
This move has helped fill the Spurs roster, but the deal isn't guaranteed. If San Antonio chooses to guarantee it, someone else will have to be moved off of the roster.
This is Flynn's fourth team of his NBA career as the 29th-overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft spent his first full three seasons with the Toronto Raptors. On Dec. 30, 2023, he was traded in a blockbuster deal to the New York Knicks, but less than two months later on Feb. 8, he was traded from New York to the Pistons.
Across all three teams last season, Flynn averaged 5.5 points on 41.8 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent from 3, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while playing 12.7 minutes per game in 69 total contests.
The 26-year-old is one of many additions to the Spurs roster this offseason, including 39-year-old Chris Paul, who is a 12-time NBA All-Star (11 All-NBA appearances), and nine-time All-Defensive point guard with a spot on the legendary NBA 75th Anniversary Team, 12-year veteran and 2015 NBA Finals champion forward Harrison Barnes and former UConn guard Stephon Castle, who San Antonio selected with the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
These four offseason acquisitions will utilize their play styles to help continue the Spurs' rebuild as San Antonio has logged a 22-60 record in each of the last two seasons.
They will also contribute to continuing NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama's excellent start to his career, as he's without a doubt the catalyst to put the Spurs back on the map.