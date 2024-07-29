Patient, Yet Effective: Why The Spurs Traversed The Offseason The Right Way
From Day 1, it was clear that the San Antonio Spurs — like they've always done — were not going to take an impulsive approach to building a superpower.
Had that term not been coined by Spurs owner Peter J. Holt himself, it might not have been the word used to describe the product that San Antonio hoped to build.
A dynasty? Certainly. A powerhouse? Sure.
But a superpower? That wasn't on the list.
Not until Holt spoke about acquiring standout rookie Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. That was when the skies began looking up for the Spurs.
"We don't believe there is a deadline for success," Holt said of building a team around Wembanyama. "Some people try to take shortcuts to the top ... (and) it usually backfires. Having a generational talent like Victor, with other quality players, while having extended Pop for five years is the right thing to do."
READ MORE: How Wembanyama Became the Hero of San Antonio's 'Superpower'
"At the statistical, collective, and individual level, we are already seeing an evolution," he added. "Particularly with Victor. We want to build a superpower, ultra-competitive that lasts for a long time."
The Silver & Black has done it before. Five championship banners sit proudly in the rafters in what's now called the Frost Bank Center next to the numerous retired jerseys bearing the names of the players who earned them.
The man who coached those teams to an 18-year streak of 50 wins or more beginning in 1999-00 is still with the team, so there's reason to believe in the vision that the Spurs see with Wembanyama.
It didn't show last season, but a complete turnaround wasn't expected, either.
This offseason provided an answer as to why: the Spurs are taking a patient approach.
And it's the right move.
Four new faces have made their way onto the Spurs' roster since the end of last season.
Stephon Castle and Harrison Ingram were the first two. Taken with picks No. 4 and No. 48, respectively, the Spurs found two rookies they felt could be instant contributors. Not instant stars, but players with a lot of potential, especially with an offseason to train.
Chris Paul followed suit — arguably San Antonio's biggest offseason splash — after signing with the team on a one-year deal that discredited any notions of him solely chasing a championship.
Then came Harrison Barnes, another multi-year veteran with the same helping mindset that Paul entered the organization. Barnes was eager to "put his arm around" some of the younger players, while Paul recognized both the chance to teach and "hoop."
READ MORE: Harrison Barnes Already Embracing Spurs' 'Warm' Welcome
Collectively, they fit seamlessly inside the Spurs' vision.
"It takes a while to build things in this league," Barnes said. "In order to be good, you have to have a formula to success. And I think that over the years the Spurs have been one of the toughest teams I’ve ever competed against.
"They’ve been a first-class organization in every way."
Both new veterans have prior experience working with or facing Popovich. Unsurprisingly, he's seen as a legend to many players — past and present — so the chance to play for him was one that Barnes and Paul were attracted to.
That excitement went both ways, however.
"I think (Paul) will teach everyone about this game much better than me," Popovich said of the newest Spurs. "Having him and Harrison at this stage of his career is really wonderful for the youth we have."
Adding experience was half of the solution for San Antonio. Barnes can shoot while Paul can facilitate, yet both skills are equally important for the already-budding stars that the Spurs do have. Players like Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and even Tre Jones certainly have a lot to glean from the 30-year-olds.
But the other half of the solution was adding more youth.
The patient approach bled into that aspect of the Spurs' offseason plan as well.
"You want to find hard workers," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "(Players) that care about the game. Over time, those are the ones that improve. You have to put the time in; put the work in. You can't just fast-forward to the end to know the exact outcome, but you can bet on the ingredients."
Of the four draft picks that San Antonio had this year, only two players have made their way to San Antonio, and one of them hasn't even officially inked his contract yet.
Trading away pick No. 8 for a future first-rounder and stashing Juan Núñez in Spain for the foreseeable future were two moves that seemed puzzling at first, but could certainly pay off as the roster continues to develop.
Next year, a trade for a star could be feasible, and there's no doubt that the 2031 pick will play a role in said deal. And once Núñez makes his way to San Antonio, he's likely to be a Day 1 contributer with his strong passing ability and high basketball IQ.
READ MORE: Brian Wright Says San Antonio Got 'Fair Value' For No. 8 Pick
Both of those scenarios are based in the future, just like the overall contention arc for the Spurs is. At their best next season, they'll be competiting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament — a top-6 seed is not likely — and at their worst, they'll grow and improve but fall short of the postseason.
However next season goes, with Wembanyama at the center of it, the Spurs will have eyes on them. Not many within the organization would tell you anything other than that the 7-foot-4 wunderkind is primed to win multiple titles and Most Valuable Player awards.
They also won't tell you it'll happen anywhere else than in Silver & Black threads.
San Antonio has a long way still to go before it's truly a contender. Vassell needs to have the true breakout season he's being paid to have. Sochan, Sidy Cissoko and David Duke Jr. need to tap into the elite ability they have to help Wembanyama anchor a top defense in the NBA.
Wembanyama, too, has to play as consistently as he did to close the year. His Olympic stint this summer will certainly help with that, but as long as he plays like the player he's shown he can be, the young team will be in good hands. It believes that.
As they've done before, the Spurs are taking a patient approach. Adding a mixture of youth and experience helped their case on that front. They also hope to build another dynasty — a superpower — and their case on that front was helped by keeping Wembanyama at the center of their rebuild.
Simply put, this offseason was a win for the Spurs. The players, both young and old, have expressed their pleasure and excitement with the result.
Now, they'll have to see how it translates to the court.