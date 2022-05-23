Skip to main content

LOOK: Spurs Reveal 3 New Alternate Logos

The Spurs could be teasing a new classic colorway this season with the release of three new alternate logos

The San Antonio Spurs are focused on what could be of the most fruitful NBA Draft hauls for the franchise in almost two decades.

But on the way toward a rebuild, the organization is prepping to pay homage next season to classic designs and colorways that have been associated with the team for nearly half a century with a new, fashionable twist.

The team revealed three new alternate logos for next season via social media Monday and had this to say:

"These new marks embrace our long history in Texas, while staying true to the Spurs iconic legacy! Our primary logo & icon featuring the classic spur design, as well as our global logo & wordmarks will remain unchanged. Be on the lookout for these new marks beginning this season!"

Take a look:

A franchise known for keeping things simple and maybe even "boring" from an outside perspective, the Spurs are doing exactly that with the release of the new logos. Last season, the team fulfilled a wish long awaited by fans with the unveiling of the Nike City Edition Fiesta jerseys.

It's going to be hard to top the hype that surrounded those jerseys, but Spurs Sports & Entertainment is aiming for a proper way to honor the franchise ahead of its 50th season.

Speculation of a potential relocation started to gain traction after the Spurs were granted permission to play four "home-away-from home" regular season games for 2022-23 in Austin, Mexico City, and the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio.

While the four games present an opportunity for the franchise to extend its reach to fans in central Texas, Spurs Sports & Entertainment quickly shut down any relocation rumors and clarified that the team is here to stay in San Antonio.

The release of the new alternate logos is likely the first of many steps by the franchise this season to honor Spurs history as a new era continues to take shape on the court.

