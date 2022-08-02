Skip to main content

Former Spurs Wing DeMarre Carroll Hired to Bucks Coaching Staff

Carroll had a brief tenure with the Spurs in the final year of his playing career.

Another former member of the San Antonio Spurs has transitioned from the court to the bench.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Milwaukee Bucks are hiring former Spurs player and 11-year NBA veteran DeMarre Carroll to their coaching staff.

With the move, Carroll reunites with Mike Budenholzer, his coach while he played for the Atlanta Hawks, who won 60 games in the 2014-15 season.

Budenholzer, a former Spurs assistant, joined the Hawks in 2013 alongside Carroll and helped him carve out a starting role in Atlanta.

Before arriving with the Hawks, Carroll was an NBA journeyman who only had 31 starts to his name. But he became a perennial starter in the league with Budenholzer as the creative mind behind moving him into the starting lineup.

And within two years, Carroll and Budenholzer helped lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference's best record.

Once Carroll left Atlanta, he enjoyed just three more years as a full-time starter before transitioning back to a role player. 

Carroll's final season in the league came in 2019-20, which started with the Spurs. However, the team bought him out in the middle of the season with just 15 appearances. As a veteran, Carroll did not fit the Spurs' youth movement, which led to him joining the contending Houston Rockets.

Carroll played in a few games for the Rockets in the Orlando Bubble and those ended up being the final games in his playing career.

Now, Carroll opens up a new chapter in his basketball career, where he'll look to bring the Bucks back to championship form this upcoming season.

