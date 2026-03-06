After waking up from a game day nap with left ankle soreness ahead of facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Harrison Barnes is set to miss his third straight game.

Announced Friday afternoon, Barnes was ruled OUT of the San Antonio Spurs' contest against the LA Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back. San Antonio further clarified the veteran forward's status, now calling the injury a left ankle impingement.

"It's day-to-day," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said Thursday. "He's obviously going to work diligently to be back ... but it's our job ... to keep these guys from themselves. Harrison would be out there tonight if we didn't have a say."

Full Injury Report for #Spurs vs. Clippers (3.6.26):



SAS:

Harrison Barnes (ankle) - OUT

Mason Plumlee (groin; ramp-up) - OUT

David Jones Garcia (ankle) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (two-way) - OUT

Emanuel Miller (two-way) - OUT

--

Julian Champagnie (knee) - QUESTIONABLE



LAC:

Darius… — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) March 6, 2026

Barnes' injury ended a 364-game streak of games played, dating back to Dec. 4, 2021— the second longest in the NBA at the time. New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges, who has played in all 619 games of his career since being drafted in 2018, currently holds the record.

"At some point, he had to (miss a game)," Johnson said of Barnes. "It speaks to the preparation that he does before he goes into the game. It speaks to the recovery process that he puts in after the game. He's just a consummate pro. It's a heckuva run that he had."

In addition to Barnes, Julian Champagnie — currently holding the second longest active streak of games played — was listed as QUESTIONABLE to face the Clippers with right knee soreness. Since the Spurs began their Rodeo Road Trip, he's taken Barnes' spot in the starting lineup. Neither Barnes nor his teammates batted an eye at his new role.

“He accepted his role with no problem,” Victor Wembanyama said in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) reacts with forward Keldon Johnson (3) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This season, Barnes is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc — his lowest distance clip since the 2022-23 season while still with the Sacramento Kings.

Still, the veteran remained committed to fulfilling the expectations his team sets for him.

"We all occupy a role and the main focus is winning,” Barnes said. “So it's just trying to figure out ways to impact the game, to still be vocal, to do my part, to help contribute to winning."

Against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Spurs missed having Barnes on the floor. Dylan Harper, looking for a way for Barnes to keep his streak, proposed a simple fix.

“I told H.B., just sub in and sub out real quick for that record,” Harper joked. “We all know if he could have played, he would have played.”

As Barnes continues his recovery, he'll eye another "Ironman" streak. And like they have since he arrived in San Antonio, the Spurs will lean on his leadership and shooting.

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers from Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. Central Friday evening on ESPN.