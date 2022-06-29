Spurs Could Be Without Jeremy Sochan for Vegas Summer League

San Antonio's top draft choice has his availability in doubt for Summer League

The San Antonio Spurs could potentially be without their top draft selection for the Las Vegas Summer League next week.

Jeremy Sochan, the ninth-overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday, has entered the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID, the San Antonio Express-News reported Wednesday. The rookie will miss all of the Spurs' mini camp prior to Vegas and is in jeopardy of missing all of Summer League play.

Sochan has been around the team facility in recent days, receiving his official No. 10 jersey on Monday and being introduced to the media at the AT&T Center. It leaves room to wonder if it's only a matter of time before other players, including fellow rookies Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, could soon also test positive.

The Spurs revealed the official Summer League roster Tuesday, as Sochan was fixing to be one of the most anticipated players to keep an eye on at the event.

The Spurs will play at least four games in Vegas, with a chance to qualify for the start of tournament play on Saturday, July 16.

As of now, here's the team's schedule:

Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

