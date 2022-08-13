Spurs Daily: Tim Duncan on All-Time NBA Starting 5; Schedule Leaks

Inside The Spurs compiles links to the most relevant storylines surrounding San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise, along with what's trending around the league.

1. Draymond Green Picks Tim Duncan for All-Time NBA Starting 5

During a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors star put together his all-time starting five. Among the initial choices for his group were Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James.

Given the need to account for deploying a unit that can challenge across eras, Green decided to complete his unit with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan.

2. 'This is the Spurs': Designer Details Process Behind Iconic Logo

KSAT, San Antonio's ABC affiliate, tracked down Finis Collins, the original designer of the timeless mark as the team prepares to celebrate its 50th season in River City. Showcasing a spur, Collins explained, was the mindset from the get-go as the team rebranded from its previous identity, the Dallas/Texas Chaparrals. He collaborated directly with the Spurs' newly-implanted ownership group, namely Red McCombs.

3. Spurs Add Star-Level Talent from Cavs in Trade Scenario

Bleacher Report presented different trade scenarios that would help boost the starting lineup for all 30 NBA teams. In this fantasy, the Spurs and Cavs agreed on an interesting trade that would result in a star-caliber guard taking the reins in San Antonio.

4. World's Best Basketball Player?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently asked to make his pick for the world's best basketball player. He explained why LeBron James was his choice for the title.

“It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still one of the best shapes in his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18,” Antetokounmpo said. “Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that.

“He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable.

“He obviously gets credit, but I think we’ve got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that’s hard.”

5. Brooklyn Nets' Crazy Asking Price for Kevin Durant

According to the Boston Globe, the Boston Celtics were asked to by the Brooklyn Nets to include both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in initial trade conversations for Kevin Durant. Both sides are far apart considering they aren't even willing to part with certain role players they favor.

In their initial trade conversation, the Nets reportedly asked the Celtics to trade both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in a deal for Durant. Boston was obviously not interested in trading both Brown and Tatum for Durant. It doesn’t sound like things got much further when Brooklyn asked for a package of Brown, Marcus Smart, other role players and draft picks. Boston reportedly made it clear they weren’t willing to meet that sort of asking price for Durant. A source says there has not been any real traction on a trade to this point.

The Nets are sounding a lot like how Daryl Morey approached initial trade conversations for Ben Simmons throughout last season. At some point, a realistic outcome will transpire. For those curious, NBA Analysis Network put together an idea for what a realistic trade scenario could look like sending Durant to Boston.

6. Early NBA Schedule Leaks

The NBA is expected to release the full 82-game regular season schedules for all 30 teams soon. As that time approaches, there are some leaks that tend to happen.

Right now, there are a few leaks with both involving the Los Angeles Lakers. They will participate in the NBA regular season opener against the Golden State Warriors in part of the ring ceremony at Chase Center. The Lakers will also have a Christmas Day matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

