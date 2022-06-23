Spurs Get Untapped Potential in Latest NBA Mock Draft

In one of the final mock drafts before the real thing, the Spurs select talent that has major boom-or-bust potential

On Friday morning, NBA fans will finally get to read about the real selections their teams have made following the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday in Brooklyn.

But for now, another mock draft.

The Ringer revealed its final updated mock draft Thursday and has the San Antonio Spurs swinging big in the first round. And with no major trades from the Spurs as of 5 p.m. C.T on draft day, the team seems like holding onto the No. 9 pick is the plan, with some uncertainty also surrounding picks No. 20 and 25.

But time will tell.

Here are the selections:

No. 9 - Shaedon Sharpe, Wing/Guard, Kentucky

Shaedon Sharpe has not been a common projection for the Spurs in mock drafts in recent weeks. In ESPN's latest release, San Antonio is projected to pass on popular names like Johnny Davis, Jeremy Sochan, and Jalen Duren.

Sharpe, who is arguably the best athlete in the draft, participated in a 1-on-1 workout with the Spurs. He explained in his pre-draft media availability that it went "really good." If he were to be selected, he sees his skill-set being a strong fit to match the versatility that San Antonio general manager Brian Wright is looking for.

Here's what The Ringer had to say about the pick:

"Sharpe’s scoring prowess at the high school level is enough to make him a lottery pick. But he’s a bit of a mystery after sitting out his entire freshman season at Kentucky. Perhaps the Spurs will want to invest in his long-term upside and have him follow the same developmental plan that Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are currently on. Sharpe has flashed the will to pass the ball and has shown grit on defense. San Antonio’s system could get the most out of him."

No. 20 - Nikola Jovic, Forward, Mega Basket (Serbia)

Jovic will be just 19-years-old once the draft rolls around, but might take a bit more time to adjust to the league. He's eerily similar to Luka Samanic, the Spurs' 2019 first-round selection that excelled as a shooter with impressive length that lacked defensive instincts and intensity. The team released Samanic prior to this past season.

has continued to rise up draft boards since the combine and has much more upside as a playmaker, and is certainly worth a late first-round flyer at No. 20 overall. Combining him with Sharpe is quite intriguing in this scenario.

Here's what the mock had to say:

"Jovic is an ideal fit for the Spursian style that prioritizes ball movement and motion. At 6-foot-10, he can handle, shoot, and create for teammates. The Spurs have shaped their roster with players who fit the same profile for decades. Jovic would follow the same philosophy on a team already ripe with lengthy creators."

No. 25 - TyTy Washington Jr., Guard, Kentucky

The Spurs hosted Washington for a pre-draft workout and would pair him with his Kentucky teammate in this scenario.

Despite being on a Kentucky team loaded with talent, Washington was the team's second-leading scorer (12.5 points) behind National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and was the team's second-leading assist man (3.9).

Washington has nice three-level shot-making ability and would be a key offensive pickup for any team that wants to take a swing on him in the middle part of the first round.

Here's what the mock had to say:

"After selecting a wing and a forward, the Spurs now go with a guard. Washington can comfortably play without the ball alongside Dejounte Murray while also providing support as a long-term secondary shot-creator. The Spurs have never relied on one player to generate buckets anyway."

