Quin Snyder Steps Down as Jazz Coach; Spurs Future Landing Spot?

Could the San Antonio Spurs be the future landing spot for Quin Snyder after stepping down from the Utah Jazz?

The Utah Jazz experienced a disappointing end to their 2021-22 season after being eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks. Since their early exit, there's been no shortage of speculation about the potential changes that could unfold.

While much of the focus has been on trade speculation centered around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the first consequence from the fallout is actually coach Quin Snyder. According to ESPN, Snyder is stepping down from his coaching job with the Jazz.

The previous reporting suggested on this situation highlighted "philosophical issues" between him and the organization putting his future with the organization in question.

While talks are described as 'good faith' attempts at a resolution that'll keep Snyder, discussions with owner Ryan Smith and CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge have yet to secure the coach's return for next season, sources said. The Jazz has offered to extend Snyder's current contract, which has two years left including his option for the 2023-24, sources said. The organization would also welcome Snyder simply returning on his current contract for next season, sources said.

It was also reported that Snyder has "no interest" in any of the current job openings available in the marketplace. He could emerge as being a top candidate for positions in 2023 when more favorable opportunities emerge as openings.

In the past, Snyder has been linked to the San Antonio Spurs as a potential replacement for Gregg Popovich when his coaching career comes to a close. Back in March, NBA insider Marc Stein forecasted Snyder to end up in San Antonio as Popovich's replacement.

Either way, Snyder’s name keeps coming up ... even as it remains unclear how much longer Popovich plans to coach the Spurs. As stated in this cyberspace last week, if pressed I would forecast Popovich, who turned 73 in January, to coach the Spurs for at least one more season. Yet I also said that I reserve the right to amend the prediction if Snyder suddenly becomes available.

The Spurs nearly made the play-in tournament despite DeMar DeRozan's departure last offseason. Dejounte Murray emerged as a first-time All-Star while there are plenty of solid players developing in the supporting cast, including Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

There's been speculation about the Spurs being a potential free agency landing spot for some bigger names who want to be a top option in the offense. Zach LaVine has been the most frequently speculated All-Star since San Antonio has cap space to make it work. If they were to land such a talent, it could make their future opening all the more intriguing.

Even without hitting a home run in free agency, the Spurs have the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft at their disposal. They will also have the 2022-23 season to further develop their recently drafted wings. They could be in quite an intriguing position by the start of the 2023-24 season based on the foundation they've established.

