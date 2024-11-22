San Antonio's Second Half Comeback Gives Spurs Second Victory in a Row
The San Antonio Spurs (8-8) erased a 16-point halftime deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz (3-12) 126-118 at home. Harrison Barnes led the Spurs with a season-high 25 points making four of five 3-point shots along with five of six from the free throw line. His 11 rebounds also led the team and helped him notch his 41st career double-double.
San Antonio needed every bit of Barnes' effort as they were without Victor Wembanyama for the second straight game, and were also missing Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan. Despite missing the trio the Spurs got their second win in a row and they'll close out this three-game homestand against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
Responsibility also fell to San Antonio guards Chris Paul and Stephon Castle, with Wembanyama sidelined. Paul played 30 minutes and scored 13 points but found 10 assists and five rebounds to guide the Spurs offense. Castle scored 18 and had six assists and three rebounds as the pair served as the spark for San Antonio.
Eight Spurs in all were in double-figures as Zach Collins also particularly took advantage of his opportunities with more usage. Collins scored 18 points and had five rebounds for his second-highest total of the season.
The Jazz entered the night looking to end a three-game losing streak and to take advantage of the season series with San Antonio after an October home loss but a November road victory against the Spurs but failed, falling into sole possession of last place in the Western Conference. Forward Lauri Markkanen led all scorers in the game with 27 points in 33 minutes of play, but his three of 10 shooting from beyond the arc proved inefficient allowing the Spurs to pull away.
San Antonio moves to 2-1 against the Jazz on the season and 7-3 in the Frost Bank Center with the victory. The franchises will play their fourth and final regular season matchup in Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 26.