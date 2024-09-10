5 Beyond Wemby: Jamaree Bouyea Has Potential to Bridge Austin, San Antonio Talent
In every sense of the word, Jamaree Bouyea was an exception for the San Antonio Spurs last season.
After converting Dominick Barlow — now an Atlanta Hawk — to a standard NBA contract back in March, there remained an open two-way spot on the Spurs' roster, so in came Bouyea, past the trade deadline.
In the final four games of the season, Bouyea suited up in San Antonio threads. He played just three times, but instead of returning to NBA journeyman status afterward, he stuck with the team.
Over the offseason, the 25-year-old point guard went to Summer League the same as every other young player looking for a spot on the roster, but again, stood out. The Spurs had signed him to a two-year two-way deal, making him the only player not on a standard contract to have job security.
In five games, he proved why.
"He's been incredible," Spurs Summer League coach Kenny Trevino said, praising Bouyea's performance in Las Vegas. "He's so crafty. He's been great for us. He keeps everybody together. Defensively, he's a little undersized, but he fights. He plays extremely hard."
The video coordinator's assessment was as fair as they come. Bouyea, having only played a few games for the Spurs, didn't get to show much — that's what his time in Summer League was for — but from what he did, him sticking around seemed more-than justified.
The summer Spurs went 4-1 in Las Vegas and Bouyea averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 assists and two rebounds. His shooting numbers didn't jump off the page, but his shiftiness did.
With the ball in hand, he was quick, decisive and hard to stop. The game clearly came easier to him than it did many of the other players on the court.
"I want to show that I can do everything," the point guard proclaimed before Summer League began. "I'm a point guard. I can pass, shoot, defend. I'm going to play my heart out and see what happens."
Bouyea cleared the first obstacle in his path with ease. Part of it was his natural instinct as a point guard, but his success also came from his experience. After all, he'd been with three different teams prior to signing with the Spurs.
“I just attack every day, taking every opportunity I get and making the most of it,” he said. “I can’t worry too much about decisions about my future, so I just give it my all every day, whether it’s a practice or a game.”
That mindset will continue into next season. Assuming he shows the Spurs what he's shown to this point in training camp, he'll remain with the team for next season, at which point his next task will commence: Leading by example.
"This is Year 3 for me," the 25-year-old said. "(It's about) helping the young guys, giving them advice."
It's rare for a two-way player to be viewed from a leadership lens. Then again, Bouyea isn't a typical Summer League signing. Not only is he older, but he has more experience than most. And his teammates have taken notice.
"That's our point guard," Spurs rookie Harrison Ingram said. "He was steady, he's our go-to guy."
Whether Bouyea plays the maximum 50 games he's allowed with San Antonio or not, he'll remain poised. If he lands in Austin from time to time, he'll have experience to dispel there, too. His unique position makes him a potential bridge between Scott King's squad and Popovich's.
Does that once again make him an exception? Absolutely.
But he doesn't shy away from that kind of label. Or the challenge it presents.
"Basketball is the same no matter where you play it," Bouyea said. "Year 1, I was running around (with my) head cut off. I had no idea what I was doing. Now, the game is definitely slower."