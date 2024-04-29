BREAKING: Spurs to Play 2 Games vs. Pacers in Paris To Begin 2025
Expanding horizons has been the goal for Adam Silver and the NBA from Day 1.
Between playing games in Mexico City — a model likened to the NFL's venture to London — and some in Paris, going global with the league has already started happening, but a recent annoucement Monday has next season serving as an acceleration of that growth.
The San Antonio Spurs will officially be playing two games in Paris, France against the Indiana Pacers in late January as a part of the newly-instated NBA Paris Games, giving Victor Wembanyama a chance to don Silver & Black threads in front of his home crowd.
Silver expressed his initial desire for such an arrangement to make its way to the regular season, stating that it would help bring the NBA to other fans around the world, but that was just by playing one game. Adding a second one was something he only alluded to.
"In terms of the efficiency ... we've had conversations with teams that, once they're here, would they potentially play a second game against each other before returning to the States?" the NBA commissioner said, explaining some of the logistical conversations that went into the league's decision. "And that's something we're looking at, potentially even for next season."
So, Silver got his wish. The Spurs will face off against the Pacers twice in a row from Thursday to Saturday before returning back to the United States to finish out their pre-All-Star break slate.
And now, perhaps sending Wembanyama to France will be an annual arrangement. It would be the first of its kind, but then again, playing two games in the French capital is already new — and the Spurs are at the forefront of that.
Safe to say, Wembanyama is excited.
"I'm really looking forward (to it)," the Spurs rookie said back in March when asked about the prospect of playing in Paris. "Obviously, these matches will be particularly important for me. ... (It would) mark my return to my country of origin."
So, with Wembanyama set to dazzle his home crowd and the NBA fully on board, the Spurs' focus can be geared toward winning.
Tipoff for the first of the two games between Indiana and San Antonio is set for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Following that will be a Saturday contest on Jan. 25.