BREAKING: Chris Paul Passes Jason Kidd for NBA's No. 2 All-Time Assist Leader
SAN ANTONIO — Twenty seasons into his NBA career, San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul is officially the NBA's second all-time assist leader.
Paul passed current Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd on the list Sunday evening after finding Victor Wembanyama for a wing 3-pointer to give him assist No. 3 of the night, bringing him to 12,092 on his career — still 3,714 behind Utah Jazz star John Stockton.
Being on the same list as a passer like Stockton, however, was more than enough for Paul to marvel in what he's been able to accomplish thus far.
"I remember being a rookie, looking up in Utah seeing John Stockton (as the) 'all-time steals and assists leader,'" the 39-year-old said. "It's kind of crazy."
Paul might not be as high on the list of steals, but he's continued to impress every player who's faced him and every coach who's had to stop him.
Visiting coach Willie Green, who got a front-row seat to the history made Sunday, was no exception, speaking highly of Paul's court vision prior to his New Orleans Pelicans facing the Spurs.
“His mind is still working like he’s 20,” Green said. “He’s working with these guys in practice, and you can see the team’s growth since he’s gotten there.”
As for the coach in-house — be it Gregg Popovich, who long-praised Paul's abilities, or Mitch Johnson, the effect Paul has on the court and in the locker room is clear.
"He has an ability to manipulate and deceive and dictate and empower everybody on the court," Johnson said of the veteran. "It's a skill. He's done it for a long time."
When Paul found Wembanyama for the milestone, Frost Bank Center hit its feet. The 20-year veteran said his family was going to be in attendance, and perhaps no one was prouder than them.
But the Spurs? No one was happier to have the veteran around than them.
And no one was more grateful than Paul himself.
"I think it's a lot of gratitude," the veteran said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to still continue to play."