SAN ANTONIO — Devin Vassell was one of the lucky ones.

Growing up, the now-San Antonio Spurs shooting guard got a taste of Christmas the night before. He and his two older siblings, Andrew Jr. and Danielle, were permitted to open one gift under the tree on Christmas Eve.

"That was something we always looked forward to," Vassell told Spurs On SI.

A Christmas meal at home followed the next day, only after Vassell opened the remainder of his gifts. That, and more family time. It remains a crucial element of the holidays for Vassell, even as a sixth-year NBA veteran.

So has giving back to whatever community he represents. His family preached that heavily to him and his siblings.

"That's how I was raised," Vassell said. "Every year, especially around Christmas time, we always try to give back."

Dec 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Devin Vassell (24) poses for a photo with his parents, Andrew Sr. and Cynthia, and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio Ada Saenz. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday afternoon, Vassell waited until school was out in the San Antonio area just ahead of winter break. The Spurs, fresh off a trip to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup, were back home for one game before embarking on the road again.

So Vassell, his parents and Raising Cane's, among other community partners, set up shop at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Antonio with 100 bicycles to give away.

The kids' visible joy said more than anything else.

"It's amazing," Vassell said, "the smiles on their faces, how happy they are. I'm blessed to be in the position I'm in ... It's something I want to keep doing."

Vassell's partnership with Raising Cane's was part of its sixth annual Holiday Bike Giveaway, which spans across the country throughout December. Each child in attendance was given a custom bike and helmet; the 25-year-old added his own personal flare with "DV24" shirts to accompany.

It wasn't much for Vassell, but it wasn't about him.

"The impact you can have on people," he began, "you just never know. This could be the memory of a lifetime. Being able to be a part of that, it's huge."

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Two kids ride bicycles during Devin Vassell's Holiday Extravaganza at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Antonio. | Photo courtesy of Raising Cane's

Vassell had been fixated on the idea of giving back since before he made the NBA. Once he established himself with the Spurs, it became a reality.

This season, the shooting guard is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3. The latter is a career high — Vassell has proven crucial to San Antonio's success through its first 26 games.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson still remembers when the franchise first got Vassell.

"He was a kid when we got him," Johnson said.

At the time, Gregg Popovich's eventual successor was the Spurs' development coach. He oversaw Vassell's on-court transformation as he went from a promising rookie to a bona fide offensive talent. His star's commitment to giving back was never lost on him.

"It's been really cool to see some of the things that he has spearheaded," Johnson said. "He's always been at the forefront of our team and very tied into our community, but the last year or two, he's definitely taken ownership in that regard."

December 1, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs interim head coach Mitch Johnson (let) talks to guard Devin Vassell (24) against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As Vassell found his rhythm — injuries and varying roles kept him from consistency — the Spurs began to flourish. Adding Wembanyama three years into his tenure changed the makeup of San Antonio. Vassell made it work.

"We're a special group," he said. "We have potential to be a really good team. I'm excited to see what the future holds ... it's just the beginning."

Wembanyama picked up his own brand of giving back. Standing 7-foot-4, he's found he makes a great Santa Claus, but only because his teammates can serve as "elves." While Julian Champagnie has assumed the role the last few years, Vassell plans to stick to his normal holiday getup.

"I think Ju got it covered," Vassell laughed. "I'll see what Vic can do, but I think Ju got it covered, for sure."

Dec14, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama (1) and Julian Champagnie (30) hand out presents to families during the Elf Louise Christmas Project at the Mirasol Community Center. | Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

Growing up, Vassell was one of the lucky ones. His Christmas tree always housed a full-supply of gifts, and he seldom found himself on Santa's naughty list.

Now, he gets to be the one giving back; he wants as many children in San Antonio as possible to feel as lucky as he did.

It took him less than 12 hours back in San Antonio to make that happen.

"Being able to come back and give back," Vassell said, "there's no other way I'd rather spend an off day ... whenever an opportunity presents itself, I'm going to be there."

"It says a lot about Devin," Johnson added, "about this city and this community ... it's one of the things that you feel honored to be a part of with this organization."