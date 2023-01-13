Spurs vs. Warriors GAMEDAY: Injury Report, Preview & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome Friday night in a game that is expected to set the league's single-game attendance record.

The Spurs will be playing a game at their old stomping grounds of the Alamodome for the first time in over two decades. The game, which is being played at the venue to honor the Spurs' 50th season, is projected to break the NBA's single-game attendance record, as 63,592 tickets had been sold as of Thursday.

But getting a win on a historical night will be hard to come by, as the Warriors are the healthiest they've been all season. Golden State just got star guard Stephen Curry back from injury on Tuesday while Klay Thompson made his return to the lineup as well after a one-game absence.

Still, the Warriors have the league's worst road record (3-16) and could be at a disadvantage against the largest crowd in NBA history.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Devin Vassell - OUT (knee), Charles Bassey - OUT (G-LEAGUE), Dominick Barlow - OUT (G-LEAGUE)

INJURY REPORT (Warriors): Jonathan Kuminga - OUT (foot), James Wiseman - OUT (ankle), JaMychal Green - OUT (health & safety protocols, leg infection)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (13-29), Golden Warriors (20-21)

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

TV: ESPN

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Warriors -9

NEXT UP: The Spurs will host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday back at the AT&T Center.

FINAL WORD: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

“They never quit,” Popovich said. “That’s a tribute to their character. You can’t coach that. I was really proud of them.”

