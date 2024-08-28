Locked On Spurs: Is Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K25 Rating Too High, Too Low or Just Right?
Let's take a pixelated look at the San Antonio Spurs just over one month out from training camp.
Most of the discourse surrounding Victor Wembanyama — the budding superstar now serving as the cornerstone for the young team — is on how high his ceiling will be and how close he'll get to it in just his second season. His rookie year, after all, did show ample promise.
There isn't really a way to quantify a ceiling, though NBA 2K25 tries its best. The verdict?
Wembanyama enters the season rated a 91 overall — seven points higher than where he started last year — which was good for 18th in the league and the highest for a second-year player in the game's 25-year history.
READ MORE: Victor Wembanyama Receives 91 Overall Rating in NBA 2K25
"(Victor's rating) is the highest rating for a rookie since we changed our ratings to be historical," NBA 2K25 Digital Marketing Director Ronnie Singh said last season. "He's not only the highest rookie, but the highest by a lot. ... We think he's going to be really good."
After impressing the field, Wembanyama worked his way to an 89 at the end of last season, so his 91 overall rating means he's already "made improvements," but is it a fair rating? Should he have been higher? Lower?
Dive deeper into the conversation as KENS5's Spurs beat reporter Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs On SI's Matt Guzman on the latest episode of "Locked On Spurs."
Watch below: