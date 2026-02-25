Spurs Chasing History, and More Importantly, the Thunder
In this story:
When the Spurs face the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night, they'll have a chance to secure San Antonio's first 10-game winning streak in a decade.
After battling for the win in Detroit to remain undefeated on the Rodeo Road Trip, they gave themselves a chance to do something the Alamo City hasn't seen since the 2015-16 season. That year the Spurs won 13 in a row en route to 67 total.
San Antonio's first win of the current streak came after losing to the Hornets, getting snowed in in Charlotte, making an emergency landing, and eventually beating the Magic. That was the only win in the streak by less than 10 points, and according to Spurs radio announcer Dan Weiss this is the second-longest streak of double-digit wins in franchise history.
The streak also happened to begin on February 1, meaning that if the Spurs can beat Toronto and then the Nets the following night in Brooklyn, they will complete an undefeated calendar month. The Spurs' next victory will be number 42 on the season, which will make this the first winning season for the proud franchise since they last made the playoffs in 2018-19.
All of these numbers are cool, but if the Spurs care about any number that isn't on a scoreboard right now it's 3. That's how many games back they are from the mighty defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who remain banged-up and without reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as their schedule gets much spicier.
The Thunder are 1-4 against the top five teams in the NBA, all of those games against the Spurs. They still have two left against each of the Pistons, Knicks, Celtics, Nuggets, and Lakers. That's the second-hardest strength of schedule remaining, while San Antonio sits right around the middle.
The Pistons did their best to rough up Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Monday night, but San Antonio secured the win and also escaped Detroit with no injuries to report. Their full 10-man rotation is healthy for this one, and the recently-acquired Mason Plumlee is still reconditioning to return to the court after a surgery he underwent in December.
The Raptors hosted the always-physical Thunder on Tuesday night, falling 116-107 as the starters all played 30 minutes or more. Their star Scottie Barnes is working his way back from an ankle injury, and Toronto has listed him as questionable for this one with a right quad contusion. Former Spur Jakob Poeltl missed last night's game with a back injury that has hampered him throughout the season, but it looks like he'll be good to go for tonight.
The Raptors have a variety of long, athletic wings they can throw at Wemby and the Spurs. Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett combine for 40 a night, and Immanuel Quickley is the team's best volume 3-point shooter.
Spurs legend Sandro Mamukelashvili seems to have found a home in Toronto. He sports the fifth-highest scoring average on the team, putting up 11.2 points per game while shooting 52% from the floor and 38% from deep.
Toronto is near the top of the NBA in assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio, so they'll be a good test of the disruptive force of San Antonio's defense. The main reason they're 34-24 on the season has been their top-six defense, holding teams under 112 points per 100 possessions.
When
6:30 p.m. Central
Where
Scotiabank Center, Toronto, Ontario
How to Watch
FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Injury Report
SAS:
- Mason Plumlee (return to competition reconditioning) - OUT
- David Jones-Garcia (ankle) - OUT
- Harrison Ingram (G-League, Two-Way) - OUT
- Emanuel Miller (G-League, Two-Way) - OUT
TOR:
- Scottie Barnes (right quad contusion) - QUESTIONABLE
- Chucky Hepburn (G-League, Two-Way) - OUT
- A.J. Lawson (G-League, Two-Way)- OUT
- Alijah Martin (G-League, Two-Way)- OUT
- Jonathan Mogbo (G-League, Two-Way)- OUT
Tom Petrini has covered Spurs basketball for the last decade, first for Project Spurs and then for KENS 5 in San Antonio. After leaving the newsroom he co-founded the Silver and Black Coffee Hour, a weekly podcast where he catches up on Spurs news with friends Aaron Blackerby and Zach Montana. Tom lives in Austin with his partner Jess and their dogs Dottie and Guppy. His other interests include motorsports and making a nice marinara sauce.Follow RealTomPetrini