San Antonio Spurs Make Decision on Low-Risk, High-Reward Shooter
SAN ANTONIO — Even at cornhole, Riley Minix can't stand losing.
A few days before the Summer Spurs embarked to San Francisco for the seventh annual California Classic, Minix; Josh Uduje; the Spurs' Summer League coach, Mike Noyes; and sports science performance coach, Ryan Curtis, went to PopStroke a few minutes away from the team's practice facility.
Noyes and Curtis got out to an early lead; it wasn't safe for long.
"Me and Josh came back," Minix said, gloating his win. "It was a close game."
Minix used the night to get to know Noyes, who had recently been promoted to San Antonio's director of player development during the regular season. He noted the coach's ultimate competitiveness. He took pride in beating him.
It showed what he was capable of.
"I'm feeling good," Minix said, at the time still recovering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder. "The shot feels good. Just trying to find ways to win, impact winning and play good basketball."
Minix Signs 2-Way Deal with Spurs
This offseason, Minix's directive was clear. A year prior, he'd been an eager summer signee hoping to do enough to earn a two-way deal with the Spurs. Qualifying offer in hand this time around, his mindset remained the same.
"I'm trying to get better every day and focus on the process," Minix said. "Everything else will take care of itself."
Minix, 25, played just one game for the mainstay roster last season, notching a pair of rebounds in seven minutes. The rookie signed his first two-way deal after an impressive Summer League stint under Kenny Trevino that allowed him the opportunity to grow in the Spurs’ system. In Austin, he flourished.
The forward averaged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3 for the Spurs’ G League affiliate. His teammates gloated about how easy he made the game for them; his coach affirmed it.
"He can score at every level," Austin Spurs coach Scott King said. "He can facilitate. He can pass and create ... very versatile offensively. To be able to do all of that stuff offensively, you have to have a high basketball IQ."
After tearing his Labrum, Minix spent the remainder of the season in San Antonio working on his recovery. What stung more than missing his Austin teammates was the inability to provide for the already-ailing Spurs.
It was an honorable mindset to his teammates.
"He’s pretty fearless," Stephon Castle said. "He’s not scared of any moment. He can really shoot it and his defense has gotten way better (from) when I first saw him in Summer League."
"He looks great," Noyes added. "He's put in a lot of time the last six months. He's worked as hard as anyone."
Now returning on a two-way contract for the second straight season, Minix has the chance to provide quality shooting at little cost to San Antonio. The Spurs are down to one available standard contract and one available two-way deal; with minimal cap impact, Minix's signing is low-risk with high upside.
He's well aware of his expectations.
"Everybody knows that I can shoot it a little bit," Minix said. "That's a big key of my game ... it's a great role that I can fill."
If there were any doubts about his ability to provide, they were silenced in Las Vegas after Minix's game-winner over the Utah Jazz. San Antonio's decision to retain him for another season proves its continued faith in him, but Minix already knows his worth.
"I'm blessed to be part of this organization," Minix said. "I'm glad they want me here ... I'm always going to prove myself, but there's no added pressure."
Perhaps there is in one regard. Even at cornhole, Minix can't stand losing.
"It's how I grew up," he said with a smile. "Competition is everything for me."