CEDAR PARK, Texas — Most of Riley Minix's work is handled in Bee Caves, about 40 minutes away from the Austin Spurs' home court at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Since joining the San Antonio Spurs, the two-way forward has racked up frequent flyer miles. He's learned his way around two different cities, and he's always prepared for a phone call telling him where he's headed next.

On any given day, Minix could be flying to Portland, Ore. to join San Antonio amid a four-game road trip days before Thanksgiving. He could also be assigned to Austin to get fresh-legged minutes in the G League, or suit up at Frost Bank Center, where chances of logging significant time are slim.

Those moments still help, especially for development.

“That’s always going to be there," Minix said after a 12-point, six-rebound outing with the Austin Spurs. "It’s something you’ve got to live with, but you’ve got to take it one day at a time. Just go out and compete. It’ll all work out.”

Nov 9, 2025; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs two-way forward Riley Minix (27) looks to pass during the second half against the Birmingham Squadron at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

Minix is used to being an underdog. The Vero Beach, Fla. native spent his childhood learning how to be competitive from two older brothers. His basketball journey led him to Southeastern University, where he spent four seasons under coach Kevin Lubbers before transferring to Morehead State for his final year.

Success there landed him a spot on the Spurs' Summer League squad in 2024. Gregg Popovich was, at first, oblivious to his existence. Once he took the team's final two-way contract, the septuagenarian had no choice.

Word spread quickly to the rest of the Spurs; Minix had made a name for himself.

"Everybody knows that I can shoot it a little bit," he said after his first season in San Antonio. "That's a big key of my game ... it's a great role that I can fill."

READ MORE: After Two-Way Contract, Minix Has 'Nothing to Prove'

Year 1 came and went for Minix, who saw Big Team action just once over the course of the season. A torn labrum suffered in January 2024 inhibited his development and cut his rookie campaign short in line with both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

Both stars checked out for the season early — Wembanyama for deep vein thrombosis and Fox for a torn left pinkie — and waited until training camp to come back. Minix beat them to the court in July, returning for his second NBA2K Summer League.

"He’s pretty fearless," Spurs guard Stephon Castle said. "He’s not scared of any moment. He can really shoot it and his defense has gotten way better."

Minix's desire to impact winning also impressed Mike Noyes, who later joined Mitch Johnson's assistant coaching staff, but it trickled down the chain of command.

Jacob Chance, taking over for Scott King, stood waiting.

"The way he can impact the game at different positions is great," Chance said of Minix, "and he’s continuing to get better on the defensive end. He’s really proud of himself on that end. He uses his size well, his strength well."

Nov 9, 2025; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs two-way forward Riley Minix (27) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half against the Birmingham Squadron at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

Chance joined the fold after Austin, then-led by King, reached the semifinals of the G League Playoffs before falling to the Stockton Kings to close its season. Since then, he's preached a simple message to his inherited talent.

“Control what you can control," Chance said. "The message to the group is to play as together as we can be. Win as many games as we can."

“Guys celebrate each other’s success," Austin guard Kyle Mangas added. "The G League can be a very individualized league. Guys have their own personal goals, but everyone, collectively, wants to win."

Chance, admittedly, hopes to not see any of his players return if it means they earn call-ups elsewhere in the NBA. Jamaree Bouyea, who joined the Phoenix Suns a week into the G League regular season, was the first to go.

READ MORE: How David Jones Garcia Pushed Spurs to Third Straight Win

Minix isn't likely to follow suit. Instead, the forward re-signed his two-way deal in San Antonio to reserve his occasional spot on the bench behind Johnson this summer; Minix, Harrison Ingram and David Jones Garcia make up the Spurs' three allotments.

Lessons are pennies on the dollar for a player in two-way capacity. Each time they join Big Team, they come back with more technical skills.

Chance hopes it doesn't stop there.

“Hopefully they just take a lot of confidence being up there," he said. "We’ve done a great job being on the same page from a principle standpoint … hopefully they come back feeling comfortable with the messages they’re getting."

Believe it or not, Riley Minix went 3-for-3 in this video: pic.twitter.com/avm2NibJZb — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 23, 2025

Both sets of Spurs preach pounding the rock. Both sets encourage their players to play the game the right way. Chance knows it sounds cliché, but he hopes his squad has the drive to commit to that longer than their opponents.

"We talk about that a lot,“ Minix said. "You can tell on the floor — the chemistry is there. We go through some rough spells, but we know we have confidence in each other."

Through the first eight games of the season, Austin has amassed a 7-1 record. Helping lead that charge is Minix, who has averaged 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3.

“His creative scoring," Chance said. "That's his weapon. His biggest strength."

Minix is capable of knocking down shots with closing defenders, but has found a way to keep his teammates involved as a passer. His on-ball defense has helped anchor several defensive blowouts at the same time.

All of it comes back to sacrifice, the team says.

"A bunch of guys on this team could be 20-point scorers every night," Mangas said, citing Minix among the bunch. "Guys are buying in. That’s super special."

READ MORE: In Lieu of Wembanyama, Kornet Leading Spurs' Trial By Fire

Chance was presented the daunting task of following a historic season for the Austin Spurs. Taking over for King, who earned the league's Coach of the Year Award last year was bound to present its challenges.

The Australian native chose to trust his team and its character. Player-led postgame surveys — conducted while drenched in sweat in the locker room — served as proof his method had legs. Minix and his fellow two-ways often lead them.

"They bring a little bit of leadership to the younger guys in the room," Chance said, "and give us something on the court. We’re happy with what we’re getting.”

Minix wants to be a servant to his teammates. If that means traveling on short notice to pick up some confidence from Big Team, he'll do it.

The forward's contract wills it, but it goes beyond obligation for him. In two seasons, Minix has learned to be a better basketball player. He's also picked up a thing or two about building habits.

“Keep stacking days," Minix said. "That was the biggest advice I got from Chris Paul. Come in, put in the work, figure out your routine and stick to it.



"Showing up first, leaving last … that stuff matters.”

Most of Minix's work is handled in Bee Caves, about 40 minutes away from the floor he often plays on in Cedar Park. But the 25-year-old knows better than to minimize the work he puts in. Whether there or in San Antonio, his mindset won't change.

Neither will his value.

"He’s a massive, massive piece of this group," Chance said.