The San Antonio Minute: Harrison Barnes Is More Than Just A Locker Room Presence

Next on the list of names poised for big seasons with the San Antonio Spurs not named Victor Wembanyama is Harrison Barnes. The veteran comes to the Silver & Black with plenty of experience and a strong shot, both of which could prove useful.

Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden.
Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The idea of a mentor is typically one seen in a positive light.

For new San Antonio Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes, such is the case. He just doesn't like how "old" it makes him sound. Nonetheless, he's excited to join the Silver & Black and find a way to make his teammates better.

Barnes is now one of the oldest members of the Spurs, yes, but while many veterans facing an age gap tend to take a backseat, the shooting guard still has plenty to give on the court for the Spurs as well. It's part of what makes his addition so valuable.

If things go according to plan, the veteran might be able to help improve the Spurs in multiple way, which would make the Spurs' involvement in the DeMar DeRozan trade well worth it.

Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to dive deeper:

