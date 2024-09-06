5 Beyond Wemby: Harrison Barnes' Experience, Shooting A Likely Boon For Young Spurs
The last time Harrison Barnes showed the San Antonio Spurs what he was truly capable of came 599 days ago — around one and a half years ago.
That Sunday evening, the Spurs took home court looking to gain any bit of momentum amid a four-game losing streak. While there weren't too high of expectations for them, it was never to goal to give anything less than all they could.
Barnes seemed to agree.
Spearheading the defensive adjustment the Kings deemed necessary after letting up 44 points in the paint, the shooting guard poured it on San Antonio, notching 29 points and three steals on 72 percent shooting from the field, missing just twice from beyond the arc in the process.
“Against them, we make too many mistakes,” Spurs Gregg Popovich said following that contest. “It’s a lot easier to score when you make stops.”
The Kings made that difficult all night, but it was Barnes who provided the most offensively. And while that was just under 600 days ago, the veteran has spent the last 58 training with the Silver & Black ahead of next season.
"The opportunity to play for Pop, having some experience with him," Barnes began, addressing the offseason trade that sent him to San Antonio, "he’s a character. I'm just excited to be here with this group."
Barnes has done his time around the NBA.
After beginning his career with the Golden State Warriors — where he picked up his lone championship alongside Stephen Curry in 2015 — the shooting guard made his way to Dallas to play with the Mavericks for a few seasons before moving to the Kings.
From there, he was used as collateral in the blockbuster deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento. Just as quickly as the trade was agreed upon, he became among the oldest players on the Spurs, bringing with him experience and a sense of mentorship.
The role Barnes was set to inherit with such a title he liked.
The implication? Not so much.
"Sometimes when you say mentor it just makes you sound really old," he said.
The age gap, however, didn't stop him from expressing his personal excitement to take on a different role than ones he's held in the past — when he was on older, more experienced teams.
"Obviously, coming in with (Chris Paul), we’re going to be two of the older guys in the locker room," Barnes said. "Just getting a chance to talk with some of the guys here, there’s good energy, good excitement. I definitely look forward to putting my arm around guys and getting to work."
Off the court, Barnes' place is clear. He's a locker room presence that the young Spurs can utilize, especially down the stretch of the season when games begin to hold more weight.
As experienced as Popovich is, he, too, recognizes the value that an older player has.
"Having (Paul) and Harrison at this stage of (their) careers is really wonderful for the youth we have," the coach said. "When a player that you respect says the same stuff that we’re saying, to a player sometimes that’s a lot more valuable.
"Having them around is going to be super.”
Along with Paul, Barnes will enter a leadership position right from the jump, but unlike other veteran locker room presences, he earns his keep on the court as well.
On his career, the shooting guard is 38 percent 3-point shooter. In 12 seasons, he's breached 40 percent just twice, but he's remained consistent at a mark just below it while maintaining solid defense on the other end.
With the Spurs, Barnes has the chance to become a reliable deep threat the way Doug McDermott showed flashes of being. He could open the floor next to Victor Wembanyama, when defenses sell out on stopping him and give San Antonio the shooter it's hoped multiple other players would become.
And if that isn't what the team needs? He'll adjust.
"(I'm here) to do anything that’s asked of me," he said. "The goal every season is to go out there, play 82 games and give it my best."
Barnes has two more seasons on his current contract, which he'll serve with the Spurs before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2027. By that point, the state of the Silver & Black will be vastly different.
If he sticks around, it'll likely be because he's found a way to make things work both in the locker room and on the court. The alternative always exists, but he isn't thinking about that, just yet.
Right now, Barnes is keeping his focus on helping his team win.
He's got plenty to dispel on his teammates to make that happen.
"It takes a while to build things in this league," Barnes said. "In order to be good, you have to have a formula to success. And I think that over the years the Spurs have been one of the toughest teams I’ve ever competed against.
"I know there’s a lot of young talent in this group and I definitely want to try to maximize that."