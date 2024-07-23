Spurs Mock Trade: Keldon Johnson to Utah For 7-Footer Lauri Markkanen?
An NBA Insider has projected the San Antonio Spurs as a potential suitor for the disgruntled Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
Brett Siegel of Clutch Points says that the Spurs have the juice it takes to pull off the trade as they have a player, Keldon Johnson, and multiple first-round picks that can be traded for the Finnish star..
"The Spurs have shown a willingness to part with multiple first-round picks, as well as Keldon Johnson," Siegel wrote. "in a potential deal for Markkanen, sources said, yet San Antonio still believes in the 24-year old wing's development."
Siegel also said the Spurs might be close to pulling the trigger on a move with Cam Johnson. The former first-round pick is said to be on the outs in Brooklyn and the Nets might be willing to part with him. The talk is that there could be a straight up swap for Keldon Johnson. However, until the deal is done, its all speculation.
A second NBA Analyst, Jake Weinbach, suggested on Saturday that the Spurs make the move to pair Cam Johnson with emerging star Victor Wembanyama.
READ MORE: Would Spurs Go In On Lauri Markkanen Deal With Jazz?
Cam Johnson had a decent campaign in 2023-2024 as he remained one of the Nets better shooters. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for Brooklyn.
Keldon Johnson regressed last season as he took a back seat to Wembanyama.
The year before, Johnson averaged 22 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists. The deal makes sense for Brooklyn who needs to add more scoring punch, as it is clear that they want to move Cam Johnson the only question that remains is Johnson alone going to be enough for Brooklyn to make the deal.