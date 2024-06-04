'Not Generational!' NBA Legend Gilbert Arenas' Latest Opinion Could Not Be More Wrong
Well, if there's one thing player-based are good for, it's producing jaw-dropping opinions.
On the latest episode of former NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' podcast "Gil's Arena," the now-42-year-old point guard made it a point to address the current state of the league, and he was not kind.
Sure, it's one thing to criticize the difference in basketball that different eras likely produced. Back in Arenas' time, fouls were harder and players were more physical. He might argue it was more difficult to score than today, though he'd receive some backlash for that comment.
Even so, it wouldn't compare to the reaction Arenas garnered with his most recent opinion: Steph Curry is not a generational talent.
Here is the full quote:
“Steph is not a generational talent. You know what's generational? Victor Wembanyama. He is a generational person that is a generational talent. Generational means you can’t mimic it. Can you mimic Magic Johnson? No. You can’t mimic Shaquille O'Neal’s body, (either). You can’t mimic LeBron James.- Gilbert Arenas via "Gil's Arena"
Well, the former superstar might have a point if the argument were about which current NBA standouts are "mimic-able" talents, but even then, it's weak. There may be another player down the road who can shoot 3s like no other yes, but he'd be paying far more homage to Curry than Arenas.
As it pertains to San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama? There's no doubt that he's a generational talent. He's incredibly impressive with one of the highest ceilings in the NBA.
READ MORE: How Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Became San Antonio's Own 'Superhero'
But Curry? When he entered the league, it was a hassle to figure out how to guard him. Players would have to sprint halfway across the court just to late contest one of his stepback 3-pointers. He's the reason Golden State had a dynasty in the first place.
He's changed the game of basketball and the way that it considers the deep shot.
That's pretty generational.
"Curry is a great basketball player," Arenas concluded. "Generational is something that’s once every 20 (years). When it comes, you’re like, ‘Damn.’"
Well, not many watching Arenas' podcast have actually been on the court with Curry — and it should be noted that Arenas wasn't either during the Golden State star's prime — there isn't any doubt that much worse has been uttered of guarding, or playing against Curry.
Wembanyama warrants a similar response, and he's generational. So, why can't Curry be?
There isn't a logical answer to that — it sounds like Gilbert Arenas had a slow day at the office.
One thing is for sure. He's certainly not a "generational" podcaster.