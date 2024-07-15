Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle to Miss Rest of Summer League With Wrist Sprain
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle suffered a wrist sprain Saturday night in a win over the Portland Trailblazers and will be forced to miss the remainder of the NBA's 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League.
The injury is not considered serious, but the Spurs don't want to take any chances with the fourth overall pick of last month's NBA Draft.
The story was first reported by Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.
Castle fell during the game and injured his right wrist. The Spurs are going to err on the side of caution and not press Castle back into meaningless action where he could exacerbate the injury.
Castle has shown the Spurs coaching staff enough during the games that he did play in the California Classic and on Saturday night.
"I have a lot of confidence in myself," Castle said following his team's 83-77 win over Portland. "And I feel like my team and our coaching staff does, too. Just to have the ability to go out and play my game has been a luxury for me."
The rookie even drew high praise from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich during his limited playing time.
"He makes wonderful decisions," Popovich said. "He is going to play on the court pretty quickly."
Castle is expected to start the season as a rotational player and get minutes off the bench.
Saturday night against Portland, Castle played 29 minutes and poured in 22 points with five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Those, unfortunately, will be his final statistics for the Las Vegas Summer League.