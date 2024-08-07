Spurs Season-In-Review: Keldon Johnson Adapts to Newfound Bench Role
With the introduction of Victor Wembanyama to the San Antonio Spurs' lineup, things were going to look different for a vast majority of the roster. The 7-foot-4 center takes up a lot of space — both literally and figuratively — so sacrifices had to be made to account for his generational talent.
It's possible no player made as many sacrifices as Keldon Johnson did last season.
The forward had been in a starting role for three straight years, but was moved to the bench for 42 of his 69 games played once the standout rookie entered the fold. Coach Gregg Popovich wanted to bolster his bench, and Johnson was a compelling player to help that cause.
While it was a tough adjustment for Johnson to make, he accepted the decision. Some players in his situation may have been frustrated or potentially even ask out of the organization, but he knew the team could be better off in the long-term. So that's what had to happen.
“If that’s what we need and that’s what we’re going to try, then that’s what we’re going to do,” Johnson said once the change was official. “I don’t have an ego about it.”
In a sixth-man role, the 24-year-old still managed to put together a productive 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 45.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.6 percent from behind the arc. It was obviously a significant drop from his previous 22 points per game, but that was to be expected with a lessened offensive workload.
Despite the shift, Johnson's efficiency still hasn't been encouraging — which is surprising considering he was no longer the focal point of the Spurs' offense — but his scoring ability certainly improved the offense of the second unit. Next season, he'll want to inch closer to the 40 percent 3-point shooting clip he had two years ago, as well as make some defensive improvements.
The energy and unselfishness Johnson brings night-in and night-out has been pivotal to San Antonio for his entire career, though, and a changing role hasn't made him any less important to what it is currently building. It has few players that can create offense for himself as seamlessly as he can, which is a needed skill on the team.
An improved roster over the offseason could also help Johnson's case as a Sixth Man of the Year contender next year, especially now that the role is more comfortable for him. It may have been a strange situation at first, but he knows how to navigate the role much better heading into a fresh season.
Johnson will remain under contract on a relatively team-friendly deal until 2027, where he will become an unrestricted free agent. Although his name has been brought up in trade rumors in the past — and possibly the future — he remains one of the most important players for the Spurs.
Final Grade: B